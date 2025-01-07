Top Valley Real Estate Team, Cashman Partners, Joins The Noble Agency - Arizona’s Premier Bespoke Real Estate Firm

Cashman Partners at The Noble Agency The Noble Agency | Scottsdale, Arizona

Uniting Expertise and Innovation Through Strategic Marketing and Best-in-Class Services

Cashman Partners' reputation for delivering excellent results aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevating the standards of luxury real estate representation.” — Monica Monson, Founder + CEO, The Noble Agency

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that signals a transformative shift in the luxury real estate market, The Noble Agency proudly announces the addition of Cashman Partners, one of the most esteemed and accomplished real estate teams in Arizona, to its elite roster of professionals. Previously affiliated with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Cashman Partners bring their unparalleled expertise, market leadership, and signature client-focused approach to The Noble Agency’s dynamic and bespoke platform.

Renowned for their exceptional track record, Cashman Partners have built a legacy of trust, performance, and innovation. With a specialization in representing properties in all price ranges and lifestyles, and corporate relocation, they have consistently ranked among Arizona’s top real estate professionals. Their decision to join The Noble Agency represents a shared vision to redefine excellence in the real estate experience.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Cashman Partners to The Noble Agency,” said Monica Monson, Founder and CEO of The Noble Agency. “Their reputation for delivering excellent results aligns perfectly with our commitment to elevating the standards of luxury real estate representation. Together, we will set a new benchmark for what it means to serve the most discerning buyers and sellers in the market.”

Cashman Partners’ integration into The Noble Agency comes at a time of unprecedented growth and innovation for the firm. Known for its bespoke strategies, The Noble Agency specializes in marketing and selling the highest quality properties while providing a white-glove service that anticipates and exceeds client expectations. By leveraging The Noble Agency’s high-luxury marketing expertise, global networks and collaborative culture, Cashman Partners is poised to amplify their impact and continue delivering extraordinary results.

“Joining The Noble Agency is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Sally Cashman, Team Leader of Cashman Partners. “We are drawn to their visionary approach, unparalleled marketing, international scope, and unwavering dedication to deliver personalized client services. This partnership will allow us to further enhance our ability to connect buyers and sellers with the homes and lifestyles of their dreams.”

This strategic collaboration underscores The Noble Agency’s position as a leading force in the luxury real estate industry, attracting top talent and redefining the boundaries of what is possible for clients and professionals alike.

About Cashman Partners

Cashman Partners, a highly respected team of three including founder Sally Cashman, Kathleen Prokopow and Lauren Emig, has earned a trusted reputation by serving more than 500 clients in Arizona. Together, they have successfully sold over $400 million in residential real estate.

http://www.cashmanpartners.com

About The Noble Agency

The Noble Agency is Arizona’s premier luxury real estate and marketing firm, dedicated to redefining the client experience for the world’s most discerning buyers, sellers, and developers. At The Noble Agency, we blend industry expertise with an unwavering commitment to service, offering a bespoke approach that marries innovation, strategic insight, and deep market knowledge. Our advisors, known for their high integrity and professionalism, provide an unparalleled service, positioning The Noble Agency as a trusted partner in curating exceptional real estate journeys that are delivered with precision, passion, and an uncompromising eye for quality.

The Noble Agency is the distinguished Regent Member for Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate in Arizona, with a network of more than 130,000 luxury real estate advisors in over 70 countries. Monica Monson is also a founding member of REALM Global, a curated membership of the world’s elite real estate professionals and industry thought leaders who are elevating the world of luxury real estate through the power of community.

http://www.thenobleagency.com

