Applications Now Open for Iowa’s Annual Registered Apprenticeship Grants (84E and 84F)

Applications are now being accepted for Iowa’s annual grant programs that support Registered Apprenticeship (RA) across the state.

Iowa Apprenticeship Act 84E: Supports sponsors by assisting with training and other ongoing costs within any active RA program.

Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Program (84F): Supports sponsors who establish a high-demand occupation within a new or existing RA program.

Both funding programs are accepting applications on iowagrants.gov effective January 2, 2025. Applications are due on January 31, 2025.

“Iowa’s 84E and 84F programs are valuable, proven tools for the many sponsors committed to developing Iowans’ careers through the apprenticeship model,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “These programs continue to benefit our workforce in multiple ways by supporting both existing programs and new high-demand fields that need workers. I encourage any eligible sponsor to consider applying for these opportunities to boost your programs’ support.”

Both 84E and 84F provide financial assistance in the form of reimbursement for certain RA program costs, but each has specific requirements. Additional information on each funding opportunity can be found on their respective program pages.

Resources

For any questions, please contact Ann Hoeppner, Workforce Program Coordinator (IOA Grants).

Multiple webinar sessions also will take place in January to help answer questions and walk through the application process. Please visit the 84E and 84F program pages to register.