Grants Available to Organizations Assisting Entrepreneurs

Applications for latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants open Jan. 6.

MADISON, WI. JAN. 2, 2025 – Organizations that support Wisconsin entrepreneurs will be able to apply for the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants (EPG) from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) beginning Jan. 6. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31.

This round of funding will focus on prioritizing new partners and new programs and aims to enhance support for underrepresented entrepreneurs in underserved areas.

Programs that serve underserved founder populations or operate in rural communities, smaller cities, or emerging entrepreneurial hubs. Programs focusing on underserved populations— such as people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, and rural residents —are encouraged to apply.

Organizations that have not received funding through the EPG program since fiscal year 2022 or that bring new, innovative program models are encouraged to apply.

The maximum grant award is $200,000. Grants are awarded to programs based on factors such as the number of entrepreneurs served, the cost effectiveness, and the impact on improving the entrepreneurial journey in Wisconsin.

WEDC will announce grant award winners in May.

“Entrepreneurs often need help to be able to thrive and succeed,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “By focusing on new partners or areas with limited access to support, WEDC is helping to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in our state.”

WEDC will host a webinar on Jan. 6 to provide an overview of the program and guidance on the application process. To learn more or register, visit: https://wedc.org/epg-webinar.

The EPG program is for nonprofits, communities, and other eligible organizations that are working to support entrepreneurs. The grants can help these nonprofits pay for things such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance, and more.

For more information about EPG program, visit: https://wedc.org/programs/entrepreneurship-partner-grant/

To begin the application process, contact Cat Johnson, entrepreneurship and innovation specialist at catherine.johnson@wedc.org.