Shift Law Recognized in the Inaugural Edition of Best Law Firms™ - Canada

Shift Law, a preeminent Canadian intellectual property law firm situated in Toronto, has been acknowledged in the 2025 inaugural edition of the Best Law Firms.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shift Law, a preeminent Canadian intellectual property (IP) law firm situated in Toronto, has been acknowledged in the 2025 inaugural edition of the Best Law Firms™ - Canada. Such a coveted distinction is proof of the firm’s remarkable expertise and outstanding performance history in IP law.

For its inaugural survey, Best Law Firms evaluated law firms in 68 practice areas across 24 metropolitan areas to highlight the best of the best. Law firms that are recognized in Best Law Firms - Canada have demonstrated outstanding performance in relation to competitors and substantial expertise in their legal specialties.

About Best Law Firms™ in Canada

Best Law Firms is an accolade awarded only to the greatest law firms to emphasize their extraordinary achievements across geographical regions, specialty areas, and on a global scale.

Produced by Best Lawyers, the most revered peer-review publication company in the legal profession, Best Law Firms operates via highly methodical means. The evaluation process involves reviewing four critical information types: peer reviews, leadership interviews, client reviews, and firm expertise. Their team surveyed 7,100 lawyers, over 3,600 clients, 700 leaders, and 2,000 marketers to gauge each law firm’s standing.

To be considered for inclusion into Best Law Firms in Canada, one of the firm’s lawyers must have won The Best Lawyers in Canada award. John Simpson, the founder and principal of Shift Law, was recently awarded the same. This individual designation availed the opportunity for the law firm as a whole to be evaluated and subsequently recognized by Best Law Firms.

With the honor bestowed by Best Law Firms, Shift Law joins an esteemed group of law firms that exemplify the utmost in quality of service in intellectual property (IP) law.

Leading the Way in IP Law Expertise

Since 2011, Shift Law has cultivated a distinguished reputation as a force in the field of intellectual property law. The firm is highly proficient in intricate IP litigation, including but not limited to copyright disputes and breach of confidence cases; its exclusive focus on IP law has lent the legal team deep expertise in this practice area. Handling only a specific subset of cases has enabled Shift Law’s lawyers and staff to hone and perfect their craft, maximizing success for their clients.

The firm services clients across all levels of court and before both Canadian and U.S. trademark offices. Top-of-the-line litigation workflow management software and deeply rooted practical expertise combine to ensure smooth, timely, and efficient case management.

Over the years, Shift Law has garnered widespread attention through prominent legal cases. In The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board vs. RE Stats Inc. 2021 (T-898-20), Shift Law represented the defendant - RE Stats Inc. - in a dispute over the use of MLS listings. The plaintiff sought an injunction that barred the defendants from accessing and subsequently using the MLS listings. Shift Law had the plaintiff’s motion for an interlocutory injunction dismissed.

About Shift Law

Shift law is a team of legal professionals with expertise in Canadian and American trademark registrations, intellectual property advice, and trademark and copyright litigation. Since 2011, the firm has provided high-caliber service for those in need of an IP lawyer in Toronto. Shift Law’s team is thoroughly committed to delivering warmhearted, economical service, and they handle every case as if it were their own. The firm regularly achieves favorable court outcomes and has successfully taken on landmark legal cases.

For more information about Shift Law or to learn how to find a copyright, IP, or trademark lawyer in Toronto, visit Shift Law’s website or email them at info@shiftlaw.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.