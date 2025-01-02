January 2, 2025 - Virginia Awarded $1.29M to Improve Outcomes for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Virginia Awarded $1.29M to Improve Outcomes for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking

RICHMOND, VA — In recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced a $1.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime to enhance the Commonwealth’s efforts to combat child and youth labor and sex trafficking.

Through a series of coordinated objectives in partnership with researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University and the non-profit organization ImPACT Virginia, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General will work to strengthen interagency collaboration, expand research, enhance training resources, and pilot innovative support programs for youth victims of human trafficking.

“No child should ever have to endure the horrors of human trafficking,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “This comprehensive multi-year plan will leverage the expertise and resources of our public and private partners to identify victims, dismantle trafficking networks, and ensure survivors receive the compassionate, trauma-informed care they deserve. By tackling gaps in identification, training, and services, Virginia will continue to act as a national leader in combating child and youth trafficking for years to come.”

Traffickers often target minors through social media, the foster care system, and by taking advantage of runaway and homeless minors. These vulnerable individuals are then forced into sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, agriculture, and other forms labor and/or sex trafficking through the use of violence, coercion, threats, and psychological manipulation.

Since taking office, Attorney General Miyares has recommitted Virginia’s efforts to target human trafficking networks. The office partnered with the Commonwealth's Attorneys Services Council (CASC), the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), and the Virginia State Police (VSP) to provide first-of-its-kind training to prosecutors, law enforcement, and from jurisdictions across Virginia on how to investigate and prosecute human trafficking under Virginia law. Additionally, Miyares has supported various legislation broadening the required anti-human trafficking training for law enforcement, hotel employees, and first-year college students. He also launched 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking, a workforce training initiative for businesses to educate their employees on how to recognize possible trafficking incidents within their professional communities.

To learn more about the objectives of the grant, click here.

If you have reason to believe you have come into contact with a trafficker or trafficking victim, do not attempt to confront a suspect or suspected victim of your suspicions. This could put the victim—and yourself—in serious danger. Call 911 or local authorities if someone is in immediate danger:

24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1(888)373-7888 - if you or someone you know is being trafficking and need services

National Human Trafficking SMS Line: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)

Text 847411. Send an anonymous tip to that number by typing “VSP” followed by the information you wish to share. If the information you possess concerns a person (or yourself) in imminent danger, dial 911 or #77 on a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online via www.tip411.com/tips/vastatepolice/new

Virginia Child Protection Services Hotline (for juveniles): 1(800)552-7096

Virginia Victims Assistance Network (for adults): (833)463-6448

﻿###