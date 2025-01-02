Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Over $19.8 Million in 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant funding to Support After-School Programs
12/30/2024
Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Over $19.8 Million in 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant funding to Support After-School Programs
(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) recently announced the recipients of the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grants. These grants will provide $6,601,210 in each of three years to support 35 programs across the state in offering high-quality after-school initiatives that enhance student learning and provide critical resources to families and communities.
The 21st CCLC grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Education, enable schools and community organizations to establish learning centers that provide academic enrichment and support services outside of regular school hours. By connecting community-based, youth-serving organizations with schools, these programs support students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools, offering opportunities to improve academic performance, explore enrichment activities, and foster family engagement.
“The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants open a Universe of Opportunities for schools and community organizations that extend learning beyond the traditional classroom,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Whether it’s through STEM projects that spark curiosity, arts programs that nurture self-expression, or wellness initiatives that build resilience, these programs create safe, dynamic, and engaging environments where students can explore new ideas, receive academic support, and participate in enrichment activities that inspire lifelong learning."
Key Program Highlights:
Program Services: Academic support, tutoring, community service and cultural opportunities, enrichment activities such as art, music, technology, and physical activity and wellness, as well as family literacy and educational services.
Program Goals: Boost academic performance, promote physical health, reduce risky behaviors, and provide a safe environment for students when school is not in session.
The following table provides details about the grant recipients:
|
City/Town
|
Lead Applicant
|
Schools Served
|
Annual Award
|
Bloomfield
|
Bloomfield School District
|
Metacomet Elementary School, Carmen Arace Intermediate School
|
$243,000
|
Bridgeport
|
City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program
|
Cesar Batalla School, Columbus School, Curiale School
|
$250,000
|
Bridgeport
|
City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program
|
Madison School, Luis Munoz Marin School, Read School
|
$250,000
|
Bridgeport
|
Great Oaks Charter School District
|
Great Oaks Charter School
|
$250,000
|
Bristol
|
Bristol Public Schools
|
West Bristol School
|
$169,050
|
Bristol
|
Bristol Public Schools
|
Bristol Central High School, Bristol Eastern High School
|
$157,144
|
Bristol
|
Bristol Public Schools
|
Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School
|
$84,396
|
East Hartford
|
East Hartford Public Schools
|
Pitkin Elementary School, Goodwin Elementary School
|
$190,080
|
Enfield
|
Educational Resources for Children
|
Enfield Street School, Hazardville Memorial School, Henry Barnard School
|
$136,836
|
Fairfield
|
Fairfield Public Schools
|
McKinley Elementary School
|
$107,348
|
Hartford
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford
|
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
|
$97,740
|
Hartford
|
Hispanic Health Council
|
Maria Sanchez Elementary School
|
$227,000
|
Hartford
|
Organized Parents Make a Difference
|
Kennelly School
|
$250,000
|
Hartford
|
The Village
|
M.D. Fox Elementary School
|
$250,000
|
Litchfield
|
EdAdvance
|
Forbes Elementary School, Torrington Middle School, Southwest Elementary School
|
$144,900
|
Manchester
|
Manchester Early Learning Center
|
Bennet Academy
|
$249,480
|
Meriden
|
Boys & Girls Club of Meriden
|
Casimir Pulaski Elementary School
|
$168,705
|
Meriden
|
Women and Families Center
|
Nathan Hale Elementary School, Casimir Pulaski Elementary School, Hanover Elementary School
|
$179,190
|
Middletown
|
Middletown Public Schools
|
Farm Hill Elementary School
|
$146,625
|
New Haven
|
Common Ground High School
|
Common Ground High School
|
$189,499
|
New London
|
New London Public Schools
|
Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School
|
$236,248
|
Norwalk
|
The Carver Foundation
|
Kendall College and Career Academy
|
$161,920
|
Norwalk
|
The Carver Foundation
|
Brookside Elementary School
|
$148,700
|
Norwalk
|
The Carver Foundation
|
Tracey Magnet School
|
$147,200
|
Norwalk
|
The Carver Foundation
|
Fox Run Elementary School
|
$132,480
|
Norwich
|
Norwich Public Schools
|
Teachers Global Studies Middle School, Stanton Elementary, Veterans’ Elementary School
|
$250,000
|
Norwich
|
Norwich Public Schools
|
Samuel Huntington Elementary, Thomas Mahan Elementary, Wequonnoc Elementary
|
$250,000
|
Norwich
|
Norwich Public Schools
|
Kelly STEAM Middle School, Moriarty Elementary School, Uncas Elementary School
|
$250,000
|
Stamford
|
Boys and Girls Club of Stamford
|
Hart Magnet Elementary School, Roxbury Elementary School, Stillmeadow Elementary School, Westover Magnet School
|
$249,480
|
Stamford
|
ROSCCO
|
Strawberry International Baccalaureate School
|
$248,952
|
Stamford
|
Stamford Public Schools
|
Toquam Magnet Elementary School
|
$250,000
|
Stamford
|
Stamford Public Schools
|
K.T. Murphy Elementary School
|
$82,620
|
Stratford
|
Stratford Public Schools
|
Flood Middle School, Wooster Middle School
|
$245,640
|
Waterbury
|
Waterbury School District
|
Duggan Elementary School, Waterbury Arts Magnet School
|
$128,800
|
Waterbury
|
Waterbury School District
|
Margaret M. Generali Elementary School
|
$78,177
