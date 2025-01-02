Press Releases

12/30/2024

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Over $19.8 Million in 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant funding to Support After-School Programs

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) recently announced the recipients of the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grants. These grants will provide $6,601,210 in each of three years to support 35 programs across the state in offering high-quality after-school initiatives that enhance student learning and provide critical resources to families and communities.

The 21st CCLC grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Education, enable schools and community organizations to establish learning centers that provide academic enrichment and support services outside of regular school hours. By connecting community-based, youth-serving organizations with schools, these programs support students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools, offering opportunities to improve academic performance, explore enrichment activities, and foster family engagement.

“The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants open a Universe of Opportunities for schools and community organizations that extend learning beyond the traditional classroom,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Whether it’s through STEM projects that spark curiosity, arts programs that nurture self-expression, or wellness initiatives that build resilience, these programs create safe, dynamic, and engaging environments where students can explore new ideas, receive academic support, and participate in enrichment activities that inspire lifelong learning."

Key Program Highlights:

Program Services: Academic support, tutoring, community service and cultural opportunities, enrichment activities such as art, music, technology, and physical activity and wellness, as well as family literacy and educational services.

Program Goals: Boost academic performance, promote physical health, reduce risky behaviors, and provide a safe environment for students when school is not in session.

The following table provides details about the grant recipients:

City/Town Lead Applicant Schools Served Annual Award Bloomfield Bloomfield School District Metacomet Elementary School, Carmen Arace Intermediate School $243,000 Bridgeport City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program Cesar Batalla School, Columbus School, Curiale School $250,000 Bridgeport City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program Madison School, Luis Munoz Marin School, Read School $250,000 Bridgeport Great Oaks Charter School District Great Oaks Charter School $250,000 Bristol Bristol Public Schools West Bristol School $169,050 Bristol Bristol Public Schools Bristol Central High School, Bristol Eastern High School $157,144 Bristol Bristol Public Schools Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School $84,396 East Hartford East Hartford Public Schools Pitkin Elementary School, Goodwin Elementary School $190,080 Enfield Educational Resources for Children Enfield Street School, Hazardville Memorial School, Henry Barnard School $136,836 Fairfield Fairfield Public Schools McKinley Elementary School $107,348 Hartford Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford Sport and Medical Sciences Academy $97,740 Hartford Hispanic Health Council Maria Sanchez Elementary School $227,000 Hartford Organized Parents Make a Difference Kennelly School $250,000 Hartford The Village M.D. Fox Elementary School $250,000 Litchfield EdAdvance Forbes Elementary School, Torrington Middle School, Southwest Elementary School $144,900 Manchester Manchester Early Learning Center Bennet Academy $249,480 Meriden Boys & Girls Club of Meriden Casimir Pulaski Elementary School $168,705 Meriden Women and Families Center Nathan Hale Elementary School, Casimir Pulaski Elementary School, Hanover Elementary School $179,190 Middletown Middletown Public Schools Farm Hill Elementary School $146,625 New Haven Common Ground High School Common Ground High School $189,499 New London New London Public Schools Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School $236,248 Norwalk The Carver Foundation Kendall College and Career Academy $161,920 Norwalk The Carver Foundation Brookside Elementary School $148,700 Norwalk The Carver Foundation Tracey Magnet School $147,200 Norwalk The Carver Foundation Fox Run Elementary School $132,480 Norwich Norwich Public Schools Teachers Global Studies Middle School, Stanton Elementary, Veterans’ Elementary School $250,000 Norwich Norwich Public Schools Samuel Huntington Elementary, Thomas Mahan Elementary, Wequonnoc Elementary $250,000 Norwich Norwich Public Schools Kelly STEAM Middle School, Moriarty Elementary School, Uncas Elementary School $250,000 Stamford Boys and Girls Club of Stamford Hart Magnet Elementary School, Roxbury Elementary School, Stillmeadow Elementary School, Westover Magnet School $249,480 Stamford ROSCCO Strawberry International Baccalaureate School $248,952 Stamford Stamford Public Schools Toquam Magnet Elementary School $250,000 Stamford Stamford Public Schools K.T. Murphy Elementary School $82,620 Stratford Stratford Public Schools Flood Middle School, Wooster Middle School $245,640 Waterbury Waterbury School District Duggan Elementary School, Waterbury Arts Magnet School $128,800 Waterbury Waterbury School District Margaret M. Generali Elementary School $78,177

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 30, 2024

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Matthew Cerrone

CONNECTICUT Education

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov