Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Over $19.8 Million in 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant funding to Support After-School Programs

12/30/2024

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) recently announced the recipients of the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) grants. These grants will provide $6,601,210 in each of three years to support 35 programs across the state in offering high-quality after-school initiatives that enhance student learning and provide critical resources to families and communities.

The 21st CCLC grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Education, enable schools and community organizations to establish learning centers that provide academic enrichment and support services outside of regular school hours. By connecting community-based, youth-serving organizations with schools, these programs support students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools, offering opportunities to improve academic performance, explore enrichment activities, and foster family engagement.

“The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants open a Universe of Opportunities for schools and community organizations that extend learning beyond the traditional classroom,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Whether it’s through STEM projects that spark curiosity, arts programs that nurture self-expression, or wellness initiatives that build resilience, these programs create safe, dynamic, and engaging environments where students can explore new ideas, receive academic support, and participate in enrichment activities that inspire lifelong learning."

Key Program Highlights:

Program Services: Academic support, tutoring, community service and cultural opportunities, enrichment activities such as art, music, technology, and physical activity and wellness, as well as family literacy and educational services. 

Program Goals: Boost academic performance, promote physical health, reduce risky behaviors, and provide a safe environment for students when school is not in session.  

The following table provides details about the grant recipients: 

City/Town

Lead Applicant

Schools Served

Annual Award

Bloomfield

Bloomfield School District

Metacomet Elementary School, Carmen Arace Intermediate School

$243,000

Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program

Cesar Batalla School, Columbus School, Curiale School

$250,000

Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Lighthouse Program

Madison School, Luis Munoz Marin School, Read School

$250,000

Bridgeport

Great Oaks Charter School District

Great Oaks Charter School

$250,000

Bristol

Bristol Public Schools

West Bristol School

$169,050

Bristol

Bristol Public Schools

Bristol Central High School, Bristol Eastern High School

$157,144

Bristol

Bristol Public Schools

Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School

$84,396

East Hartford

East Hartford Public Schools

Pitkin Elementary School, Goodwin Elementary School

$190,080

Enfield

Educational Resources for Children

Enfield Street School, Hazardville Memorial School, Henry Barnard School

$136,836

Fairfield

Fairfield Public Schools

McKinley Elementary School

$107,348

Hartford

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy

$97,740

Hartford

Hispanic Health Council

Maria Sanchez Elementary School

$227,000

Hartford

Organized Parents Make a Difference

Kennelly School

$250,000

Hartford

The Village

M.D. Fox Elementary School

$250,000

Litchfield

EdAdvance

Forbes Elementary School, Torrington Middle School, Southwest Elementary School

$144,900

Manchester

Manchester Early Learning Center

Bennet Academy

$249,480

Meriden

Boys & Girls Club of Meriden

Casimir Pulaski Elementary School

$168,705

Meriden

Women and Families Center

Nathan Hale Elementary School, Casimir Pulaski Elementary School, Hanover Elementary School

$179,190

Middletown

Middletown Public Schools

Farm Hill Elementary School

$146,625

New Haven

Common Ground High School

Common Ground High School

$189,499

New London

New London Public Schools

Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School

$236,248

Norwalk

The Carver Foundation

Kendall College and Career Academy

$161,920

Norwalk

The Carver Foundation

Brookside Elementary School

$148,700

Norwalk

The Carver Foundation

Tracey Magnet School

$147,200

Norwalk

The Carver Foundation

Fox Run Elementary School

$132,480

Norwich

Norwich Public Schools

Teachers Global Studies Middle School, Stanton Elementary, Veterans’ Elementary School

$250,000

Norwich

Norwich Public Schools

Samuel Huntington Elementary, Thomas Mahan Elementary, Wequonnoc Elementary

$250,000

Norwich

Norwich Public Schools

Kelly STEAM Middle School, Moriarty Elementary School, Uncas Elementary School

$250,000

Stamford

Boys and Girls Club of Stamford

Hart Magnet Elementary School, Roxbury Elementary School, Stillmeadow Elementary School, Westover Magnet School

$249,480

Stamford

ROSCCO

Strawberry International Baccalaureate School

$248,952

Stamford

Stamford Public Schools

Toquam Magnet Elementary School

$250,000

Stamford

Stamford Public Schools

K.T. Murphy Elementary School

$82,620

Stratford

Stratford Public Schools

Flood Middle School, Wooster Middle School

$245,640

Waterbury

Waterbury School District

Duggan Elementary School, Waterbury Arts Magnet School

$128,800

Waterbury

Waterbury School District

Margaret M. Generali Elementary School

$78,177

