Office Of Administrative Hearings Director Tim Dawson Retirement

OAH Director and Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson will retire on January 3, 2025. Tim first joined ND state government in 1994 as counsel for the Legislative Council. He was appointed director of the Office of Administrative Hearings on December 21, 2015, serving as director and a full-time ALJ. Tim recently celebrated 30 years of service with state government.

Judge Dawson’s colleagues, friends, and family will gather on the 18th floor of the North Dakota State Capitol on Thursday, January 2, 2025, between 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm to wish him well on his retirement.