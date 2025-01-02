Starting 2025 with Self-Care to Fight the Winter Blues

As we transition into 2025, we often see the short days and chilly New England weather take a toll on many people. They can experience decreased energy, disrupted sleep, and a dampened mood. You might have experienced this yourself and brushed it off as the “Winter blues.” We want to highlight some tried and true strategies to help preventatively fight these feelings for a warmer, more comfortable winter 2025.

Staying active during the day can make a big difference. Aim for activities like an hour of walking, 30 minutes of light aerobic exercise, or a strength-based bodyweight routine to counter the fatigue of being indoors. On sunny days, we recommend bundling up and spending a bit of time outdoors to soak up natural light despite the cold. City employees and their families should be sure to check out Burnalong, accessed through the Navigate wellness portal, for easy access to virtual exercise classes and more. Click here for more information and help logging in to both programs.

Self-care Indoor Activities can also make a big difference, and it does not need to be complicated. Warmth and light are known to help alleviate stress and reduce depression. Keeping mindfully cozy with blankets, hearty meals, and a hot beverage, these small comforts can make a world of difference. On gloomy days when venturing out feels impossible, many turn to sun lamps, also known as "light therapy," to simulate the effects of daylight. Several reputable options are reviewed here in this regularly updated list. Additionally, taking up a new hobby or tackling an indoor project—whether it’s as simple as journaling for five minutes a day or as ambitious as learning a new artistic skill—can give you something to look forward to and ease restlessness.

We also encourage making plans to spend time with friends and family, ideally in person. Many struggling with low energy report also struggling with leaving the house and socializing with what rest time is available to them. It is important to push through this feeling! This can be as simple as going out for food or taking a walk, but having an activity often enhances the experience and helps create memories. Boston offers a wealth of free and paid community events to help you reconnect and engage with the people that matter most in your life. We also recommend exploring local events in this additional page for further options.

However, sometimes these low winter feelings can become severe enough to strongly interfere with daily life, reflecting symptoms similar to depression, a condition is referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This is where professional help can be invaluable. Therapy approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have shown promising results in treating SAD. We recommend consulting with us at the Boston Employee Assistance Program. We can be a helpful free resource for short-term counseling as well as referrals to longer-term CBT therapists and other options . Our resource list also includes information about community and online support options. Additionally, consulting your primary care provider can help identify underlying medical conditions that might contribute to feelings of depression. More recommendations for combatting SAD can be found in this helpful article.

From all of us at the EAP, we wish you a safe and healthy start to 2025..