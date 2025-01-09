Exigent Technologies Delivers Additional Value with Strategic Managed Services Partnership Model

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

IT services provider enhances client partnerships with technical leads for client engagement

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies has announced a sophisticated new account management approach for its managed services clients. This new model is part of its commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions.

Under its new Strategic Account Management model, each Exigent managed services client is assigned a dedicated Technical Advisor to guide their journey through managed services from onboarding to the creation of a custom, long-term IT strategy and roadmap that delivers the most effective technology solutions for that organization.

“As both the complexity and essential business role of technology continues to increase, we explored several options that would deliver more value and expert guidance for our clients. Layering on a strategic account management model for our managed services clients achieves that goal,” said Gerald Busardo, Senior Vice President and CFO for Exigent Technologies. “With this highly personal approach, we ensure our clients’ technology investments are aligned with their business needs and future goals, with our Technical Advisors serving as IT leaders for those organizations.”

In this new model, Technical Advisors lead Exigent customer relationships, aligning each unique client’s IT strategy with that organization’s business goals, crafting technology roadmaps, and conducting business reviews. The goal is simple: Provide exceptional IT leadership for clients and build even deeper partnerships to provide additional value. Exigent customers will enjoy:

Tailored Technology Roadmaps: Technical Advisors will develop customized roadmaps integrated with each client’s long-term vision, medium-term milestones, and short-term priorities with the IT tools and systems to support them.

Collaboration Across Teams: Technical Advisors will work closely within Exigent to ensure the successful delivery of services and the alignment of technology solutions with business needs and goals.

Enhanced Strategic Partnership: Exigent will deliver additional value through tailored IT solutions and deep alignment with clients’ goals.

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our client's objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent.net, or call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exigent.net.

