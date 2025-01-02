CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2024 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 after markets close on:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Friday, February 14, 2025 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 318581

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany senior management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 63,400 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites, including approximately 15,400 suites and sites classified as assets held for sale, that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $16.9 billion, including approximately $1.9 billion of assets held for sale. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT CAPREIT CAPREIT Mr. Mark Kenney Mr. Stephen Co Mr. Julian Schonfeldt President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Investment Officer (416) 861-9404 (416) 306-3009 (647) 535-2544

