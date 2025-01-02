Les Brown's Latest Offering, The Motivation Manifesto Inspires Change with Insights from Zac Spowart

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown proudly announces the release of The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring insights from Zac Spowart, a passionate advocate for personal transformation. Known as the “Nomadic Addictt,” Zac has dedicated over 17 years to his recovery journey, inspiring others to embrace life and pursue their passions.Set to launch this fall, The Motivation Manifesto is a collaboration between Brown and some of his greatest followers. The book incorporates Zac's unique perspective on resilience and recovery. With a background in behavioral health care and two master’s degrees—including an MBA from Pepperdine and an MA from Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies—Zac empowers individuals to discover their potential and reclaim their lives. His nomadic lifestyle, currently residing in Bali, Indonesia, reflects his belief in the importance of joy and fulfillment.Brown's journey—from overcoming poverty and adversity to becoming a global icon in the motivational space—is a testament to the principles laid out in this new book. His powerful message of hope, determination, and perseverance continues to resonate with millions around the world..Through his collaboration with Les Brown, Zac shares transformative principles that encourage readers to overcome obstacles and celebrate their journeys. His chapter offers practical strategies for personal growth, motivating individuals to cultivate hope and achieve their aspirations.Together, Les Brown and Zac inspire readers to embrace their true selves and live life fully, proving that recovery and self-discovery are pathways to a meaningful existence.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Zac SpowartZachary "Zac" Spowart is a passionate and dedicated individual who is focused and determined not only to enjoy life himself but also to make sure others find ways to enjoy it too. Zac's hobbies include freediving, scuba diving, travel, and other activities. He is nomadic and presently resides in Bali, after living in various states around the USA. He is open about his 17+ years of recovery from alcohol and other drugs, with a sobriety date of 11/28/2006, and as such has adopted the name “Nomadic Addictt” to account for his lifestyle and passions.He has been successful in numerous behavioral health care industry departments, carrying two master’s degrees, an MBA from Pepperdine and an MA from Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies.He dedicates his time to helping others find the best within themselves and the hope and belief that they can accomplish whatever they truly desire.

