Buggyra ZM Racing is ready before the start of the Dakar Rally

Months of work in the workshops, tests, and physical and mental preparation of the crews are over, and from Friday, the tough test called the Dakar Rally begins

MONACO, FRANCE, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- . Representing Buggyra ZM Racing, Aliyyah Koloc will once again take her seat in the elite Ultimate car category. Meanwhile, Tatra Buggyra Racing pilots Martin Šoltys and Karel Poslední, along with their crews, will compete in Tatra trucks.The first obstacle has already been overcome. "The technical checks went well. My navigator Sébastien Delaunay and I are 100 per cent ready, and we are looking forward to the race," said Aliyyah, only 20 years old, who will be making her third start at the Dakar Rally. This will be her second time competing in the Red-Lined Revo T1+.Martin Šoltys, who will be behind the wheel of a Tatra Buggyra EVO3, will be making his seventh appearance at the famous event. Beforehand, he ensured his vehicle was in top condition."At the shakedown, we tuned up a few small things and mainly checked if the car was okay after the boat ride. The month-long sea voyage and the aggressive salt could have caused issues. It's great—everything works," said a satisfied Martin.The team had already spent New Year's Eve in Saudi Arabia, but there were no big celebrations. "There weren’t any raucous celebrations," Martin Šoltys said with a smile. "We need to be rested and ready. So we just wished each other a happy new year, clinked glasses, and went to bed.""I also want to wish our fans all the best for the new year, so they have a great one. And when they watch us at the Dakar, I hope they enjoy seeing us fight here and feel proud," added the experienced driver.Karel Poslední is experiencing very different emotions ahead of his debut at the Dakar Rally. "I enjoyed the first thirty kilometres of the tests. The atmosphere is beautiful. I know we are facing a very tough competition in Saudi Arabia, but I am already looking forward to it," said the driver.The 47th edition of the Dakar Rally starts on Friday in Bishe with a prologue. The finishing ramp awaits the competitors after completing 12 stages, including the marathon and 48H Chrono, on January 17 in Shubaythah.

