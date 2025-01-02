Cobalt Premieres its New R35 Surf Luxury Runabout At An Exclusive Winter Park, FL, VIP ‘Surf Ride & Drive’ Event

Experience Cobalt’s revolutionary surf technology in a new ‘Surf flagship’ model with the perfect combination of wake surfing technology, performance, luxury and size





NEODESHA, Kan., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt gave their attendees an opportunity to sample the ride, comfort and advanced wave technology found in its larger and more spacious new R35 Surf runabout, the company’s largest boat of its type, at an introductory ‘Surf Ride & Drive’ in Winter Park, Florida. Complementing the company’s R35 Sterndrive and R35 Outboard models, the R35 Surf delivers Cobalt’s renowned wave and wake surfing capability in a boat with a 35’ 4” LOA and 10’ 10” beam. The yacht-certified R35 Surf is an even roomier way to pamper family and friends, with its ‘perfect ride’ Surf Gate technology that is fully scalable to all surfing levels, along with impressive size, agility, and an extensive list of luxury features.

Powered by a choice of twin forward-drive Volvo engines, the R35 Surf’s elegant lines reflect Cobalt’s contemporary design concept, with a deep cockpit and greater freeboard for a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. The R35 Surf features such standard amenities as a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays, ultra-fast USB-C charging stations, a wealth of storage space and cupholders, an integral swim step and a cabin that accommodates both sleeping and seating for use with a smart TV/music player/gaming console. Other premium options include a Harman Kardon premier marine audio system, a side-entry door, a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system and Cobalt’s patented Splash & Stow inflatables management system.

The R35 Surf also features a deployable galley complete with sink, microwave and electric grill, rising from a solid bench seat at the touch of a button; a Helm Watch display that offers passengers access to charts and cabin controls on a dedicated 7” Garmin screen; a built-in combination deep freezer/fridge with an adjustable temperature range from 0 to 50 degrees F.; and a FLIR compact thermal camera for an extra level of safety and situational awareness.

“Adding Surf Gate technology to our spacious R35 series, the new R35 Surf is the ideal way to combine size and luxury with fun on the water,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “And our ‘Surf Ride & Drive’ event in Winter Park let boaters also try our popular R6 Surf and R31 Surf models with the magnificent new R35 Surf.”

Currently in production, the new R35 Surf is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78106fb3-f548-4922-9f36-a49fcc094a38

Contact: Kelle Pierce kellep@cobaltboats.com 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com

Cobalt Premieres its New R35 Surf Luxury Runabout At An Exclusive Winter Park, FL, VIP ‘Surf Ride & Drive’ Event Experience Cobalt’s revolutionary surf technology in the new R35 Surf model with the perfect combination of wake surfing technology, performance, luxury and size.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.