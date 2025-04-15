Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces the Launch of Advanced Gene-Splicing Program and New Transgenics

Company Adopting Advanced Gene Editing Platform Across All Commercial Silkworm Development Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology1, today announced the successful rollout of a next-generation molecular biology and gene-splicing platform. This powerful new system represents a major leap forward in the Company's ability to create and refine genetically engineered spider silk and other advanced materials. The Company has already validated the technology with a newly created transgenic.

Leveraging cutting-edge advancements in gene editing, this platform enables more precise, efficient, and versatile manipulation of DNA. As a result, Kraig Labs has rapidly developed a new transgenic silkworm, which is now undergoing evaluation testing and commercial application assessment.

This breakthrough empowers Kraig Labs to significantly accelerate its R&D pipeline for advanced materials and enhance material performance.

"Our adaption of this technology represents a transformative advancement for Kraig Labs and our entire molecular biology program," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "With this platform in place, we are dramatically expanding the speed, scope, and sophistication of our genetic engineering capabilities. The successful creation of new transgenics using this system confirms its effectiveness. We are experimenting with two such platforms and will likely adopt one of them for all of our ongoing and future commercial silkworm development."

Kraig Labs is now actively transitioning all of its silkworm biotechnology programs to these next-generation platforms, which is expected to drive increased efficiency, consistency, and performance in spider silk production.

This development marks another milestone in the Company’s mission to lead the commercialization of high-performance spider silk materials for a broad range of end markets, including technical textiles, defense, performance apparel, and medical textiles.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

