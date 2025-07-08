Fans Reactions Spotlight Key Moments on The Songwriter Show

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Songwriter Show , hosted by indie artist Sarantos, continues to engage audiences with in-depth conversations about songwriting, featuring both emerging talents and established names from across the music industry.Recent listener feedback has highlighted episodes featuring rising artists and industry veterans as particularly compelling. The show’s interviews often explore the creative process, inspirations behind the music, and personal journeys of the guests."I'm grateful for the stories our guests share and the impact they have on listeners," said Sarantos.The show airs live every Tuesday at 9:30 PM CST on Reality Radio, with past episodes available for streaming. More information can be found at www.songwritershow.com

