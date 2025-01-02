MEC Siboniso Duma on accident in Nkandla resulting in fatalities

No amount of words will best capture our message of condolences to the family of the victims of this morning's road accident in Mandaba in Nkandla.

A total of eight members of the same family died after a taxi overturned and rolled down the embankment.

What is even more tragic is that the victims were travelling to a wedding.

The Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture Hon Sizophila Mkhize was on the scene of the accident and consoled family members and neighbors.

We also send our deepest condolences to the families of the five victims of a head-on collision involving SAPS vehicle on Mondlo Road near Vryheid.

We have dispatched a team from the department to visit the families of the bereaved in Nkandla and Vryheid.

This morning, two people died and others were injured in a taxi crash on the N2 Southbound, Spaghetti Junction.

One person died and many others were injured when a bus overturned on the R618 Hlabisa road before Hluhluwe Game Reserve Gate towards uMtubatuba. It is alleged that the bus driver lost control after he experienced brake failures.

Our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate is devastated following the sudden spate of road accidents that have claimed innocent lives.



Sadly, the accidents follow a notable decrease in fatalities reported between 01 December 2024 and 27 December 2024 compared to the same period last year.



Enquiries:

Ndabezinhle Sibiya

Spokesperson for MEC for Transport and Human Settlements

Cell: 082 375 4742