Recycled Plastic Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 102.40 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to experience substantial expansion, with its market size expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟎.𝟖𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟐.𝟒𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, at a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
This growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable solutions across industries, stringent government regulations promoting plastic recycling, and heightened consumer awareness of environmental conservation. Recycled plastics, derived from post-consumer and post-industrial waste, are gaining traction in packaging, automotive, construction, and textile applications due to their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly attributes.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
Over the past decade, businesses in the recycled plastics market have begun placing ecological concerns at the core of their operations, but in 2024 the momentum is more influential than ever. An estimated 39 million metric tons of plastic were repurposed globally this year, revealing a tangible shift in corporate responsibility. Major consumer goods companies introduced at least 4,000 new product lines containing recycled resins, underscoring how environmental priorities are shaping supply chains. Multinational retailers increased orders of reclaimed polyethylene, translating to nearly 15 million metric tons of previously discarded plastic re-entering production loops. Researchers from various institutes logged more than 300 patents dedicated to eco-friendly polymer formulations, an upward trend mirroring surging innovation. Legislators in prominent jurisdictions also drafted over 25 new policies aimed at driving greener production cycles, a direct response to growing environmental demands.
Corporate executives report that this heightened awareness has enabled cross-industry partnerships in the recycled plastics market aimed at streamlining plastic recovery. Packaging giants are collaborating with chemical firms to design materials that maintain quality after multiple recycling loops, expanding the lifespan of each polymer molecule. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations have accelerated grants to industrial recycling facilities, ensuring that growth in sorted, high-grade plastic feedstock is met with adequate processing capacity. As new regulations tighten specifications around sustainable packaging, manufacturers must integrate eco-conscious strategies from product conception onward. This merging of ecological foresight and practical design is projected to shape the plastics industry for years to come, as stakeholders increasingly champion circular economies over linear disposability.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• B&B Plastics
• B. Schoenberg & Co.
• Clear Path Recycling
• Custom Polymers, Inc.
• Envision Plastics
• Green Line Polymers
• Green-O-Tech India
• Jayplas
• Kuusakoski Group Oy
• KW Plastics, Inc.
• MBA Polymers Inc.
• Miller Waste Mills
• Recycled Plastic Inc.
• Plastipak Holdings
• Recyclex S.A.
• Seraphim Plastics
• UltrePET, LLC
• Veolia
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Plastic Bottles
• Plastic Films
• Synthetic Fibers
• Rigid Plastics & Foams
• Others (auto-parts, electrical goods, furniture and others)
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Polyethylene (PE) - LPDE & HDPE
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polystyrene (PS)
• Polyamide (PA)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Thermal decomposition
• Heat compression
• Distributed recycling
• Pyrolysis
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Packaging (Bottles, Containers, Bags & Films, Strapping, Others)
• Building & Construction (Carpets & Rugs, Lumber, Pipe, Furnishings, Others)
• Textiles
• Automotive (Batteries, Others)
• Electrical & Electronics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Singapore
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Vietnam
• Cambodia
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
