Global Bioplastics Market to Surge from $7.35 Billion in 2024 to $19.75 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.61%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for remarkable growth, with revenue expected to expand significantly from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to a projected 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟗.𝟕𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟔𝟏% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
This impressive growth trajectory reflects the increasing global emphasis on sustainability, environmental responsibility, and the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics. Bioplastics, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose, are gaining traction across various industries, including packaging, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐜𝐨-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬
Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly alternatives across global bioplastics market domains is shaping nearly every corner of the bioplastics industry. Survey-based research from a leading consultancy found that 7,000 out of 10,000 interviewed consumers actively seek products labeled as biodegradable or compostable, illustrating the heightened awareness around sustainability. Global brand owners reported that online queries related to eco-friendly packaging soared to approximately 900,000 monthly searches in a recent year, reinforcing a trend that non-green commodities can no longer compete effectively. Market data further showed that eco-labeled retail products achieved around USD 850 million in sales across North America, Europe, and Asia over the past 12 months. This surge in demand has prompted retailers to stock nearly 120 new bioplastic-fortified items on shelves, marking an unprecedented expansion in product variety.
In response, leading companies in the bioplastics market are revising their procurement strategies and aligning their brand messages with consumer sentiments. One major conglomerate launched a line of compostable coffee pods, shipping 200,000 units in the first quarter, to meet evolving household preferences. This transformation is not limited to packaging but extends to durable goods, with furniture, electronics, and even footwear integrating bio-based components to enhance their green profile. Such cross-sector adoption underscores the importance of reliable certification standards, robust supply chains, and public policy support. More governments now fund pilot programs to encourage compost infrastructure, bridging the gap between consumer intentions and practical disposal methods. These collaborative efforts, fueled by growing consumer taste for responsible consumption, are projected to sustain the momentum behind bioplastics and set new benchmarks for sustainability across international markets.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• BASF SE
• Biome Technologies plc
• Braskem
• Corbion N.V.
• Danimer Scientific.
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Futerro SA
• Galactic
• M& G Chemicals
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
• NatureWorks LLC
• Novamont S.p.A.
• Plantic
• PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd.
• Showa Denko K.K.
• Solvay SA
• Teijin Ltd.
• Toray Industries
• Toyota Tsusho
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Biodegradable
• Starch-based
• Polylactic Acid (PLA)
• Poly hydroxy alkanoates (PHA)
• Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)
• Other Biodegradable Plastics
• Non-biodegradable
• Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Bio-Polyethylene
• Bio-Polyamides
• Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate
• Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Rigid Packaging
• Bottles & Jars
• Trays
• Others
• Flexible Packaging
• Pouches
• Shopping/Waste Bags
• Others
• Agriculture & Horticulture
• Consumer goods
• Textile
• Automotive & Transportation
• Building & Construction
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
