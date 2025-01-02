Shamrock Medicine Expands Its Family Medicine Team and Adds Woman's Health to Its Cherry Hill, NJ Location

Family-focused healthcare provider expands access to essential women's health services in Cherry Hill, NJ.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice serving the Greater Philadelphia area, is thrilled to welcome Betty Glauberzon, NP to its growing team of healthcare professionals. With Glauberzon's arrival, the Cherry Hill clinic will now offer comprehensive women's health services, addressing a significant need in the community.

Glauberzon, a board-certified Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Shamrock Medicine. She earned her BSN from New York University and her nurse practitioner degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Shamrock Medicine, Glauberzon worked at Penn Medicine for six years on a busy medicine floor and as a primary care nurse practitioner in a bustling small-town clinic, caring for patients of all ages.

"We are delighted to have Betty join our team," said Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "Her compassionate approach and dedication to creating personalized care plans align perfectly with our mission to provide convenient, high-quality healthcare to our members."

What Sets Shamrock Medicine Apart

• Boutique Experience: A limited patient volume allows for more personalized attention.

• Convenient Access: Flexible scheduling options, including telehealth visits.

• Integrated Services: A combination of traditional primary care and mental health services.

• Text-Based Communication: Direct and efficient communication with providers for appointments, lab results, and prescription renewals.

With clinics located in Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill, Shamrock Medicine offers a wide range of services, including well visits, home visits, prescription refills, mental health support, specialty care, and now, women's health. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United.

Patients have praised Shamrock Medicine for its exceptional care and convenience. "Shamrock is THE BEST. Incredible providers and top-notch service. They make everything EASY. Such a rarity in the healthcare industry. I recommend them to everyone I know!" said Kathryn Human, a satisfied patient.

Irene Thammavong, another patient, shared, "Best experience I've had in years with a primary caregiver!"

"Super kind, thorough, and honest! The office is very comfortable to be in too," added Florian Spece.

Shamrock Medicine's integrated approach includes:

• Same-day virtual appointments

• Text-based access to providers

• Comprehensive mental health evaluations

• Medication management

• Family counseling services

• Insurance-friendly payment options

For more information about Shamrock Medicine and its services, call +1 215.585.2342 or visit the company website.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine (https://shamrockmedicine.com/meet-our-team/) is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

