Scalise: FBI Must Be Fully Transparent on New Orleans Terror Attack

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle to discuss the horrific terrorist attack that took place in New Orleans earlier this morning. Leader Scalise emphasized that the DOJ and FBI must be transparent and offer candid answers throughout the investigation. Additionally, Leader Scalise extended prayers to those fighting for their lives, to friends and family who lost loved ones, and to the brave police officers who took down the suspect.

“Well, Jason, there's still a lot of information we're trying to get, but we know that there are, what it seems like, four people at large that were part of this, putting IEDs out in other parts of the French Quarter down around Bourbon Street. I hope they are quickly apprehended. Obviously, there's going to be a very strong presence in the city of New Orleans through tomorrow's football game, they're going to postpone the game, which I thought was a good decision to wait and assess just what really is going on. You saw this attack. It doesn't appear to be one person acting alone. That's one of the things we know.

“I think what the President said about the resilience of the people in New Orleans is accurate. Look, I went through Katrina and we watched the people of New Orleans. We're a tough people. We're going to come back through this, but it's difficult. I mean, the loss of life still goes up. It's 15 now dead and still many struggling, fighting for their lives. So my prayers go out to those who lost their lives and their families, the police officers who acted bravely to bring down the suspect but were also shot, we're praying for their full recovery as well. So a lot of information. I just hope that the FBI and all the agencies involved are fully candid every step of the way. You did see the FBI this morning saying it was not a terrorist attack, which was premature. So let's use facts. Let's be candid all the way through this and then get to the bottom of it and apprehend these remaining suspects.”

On law enforcement agencies’ response to this evil attack:

“Well, I mean, look, the driver had an ISIS flag in his truck, Jason. Governor Landry is a strong leader. I was glad that he was on the scene immediately offering all of his support to the mayor, Mayor [LaToya] Cantrell, and all the other agencies that are now involved. Of course, FBI will run point on this as well as DOJ, but the other agencies, not just the New Orleans Police Department, there are other local law enforcement agencies that are helping as well. But I think what people want are candid answers. You don't need to sugarcoat this. If there's some uncomfortable things we find along the way, let's get that information out. We've been saying for over a year now that there's likely to be a terrorist attack on our home soil with an open Southern border. We don't know if that's the reason the truck did come across the Southern border, but we just know that we have to be on a higher alert. And all these agencies need to be not just on a higher alert, but need to be candid with the public about what they find.”

###