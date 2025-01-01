Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on New Orleans Attack

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland following the attack in New Orleans:

“The country woke up this morning to news of a terrible tragedy in New Orleans that killed at least 10 people and injured many more.

My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they love were killed in this horrific attack, and my prayers are with the dozens who were injured, including the New Orleans Police Department Officers who risked their lives to save others.

The FBI is investigating this matter as an act of terrorism. The FBI, the ATF, the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and will deploy every available resource to conduct this investigation.”