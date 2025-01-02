Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa Hosts "New Year Choose You" Event in Cincinnati

We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with this event that focuses on empowering our clients to prioritize their self-care and skincare health.” — Dr. Tiffany Hall

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa is excited to announce its upcoming event, "New Year Choose You", a celebration of skin wellness and self-care to kick off 2025 with confidence and radiance. The event will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the spa’s state-of-the-art location at 11135 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45469.This exclusive event invites attendees to prioritize their skin health and well-being in the new year while enjoying a day of personalized care, expert advice, and exciting perks.Event Highlights:Complimentary Visia Skin Analysis: Attendees will receive a professional skin analysis and personalized treatment recommendations to help them achieve their skincare goals.Special Event Promotions:-Buy 1 Laser Hair Removal (LHR) package, get one of equal or lesser value 50% off.-Buy 3 Deluxe HydraFacials, get a complimentary Laser Skin Resurfacing (LSR).-Buy 2 Skin Tightening treatments, get one complimentary.-Buy 3 Laser Skin Resurfacing treatments, get a complimentary Platinum HydraFacial.-Giveaway: A chance to win a $500 Choosi Skin gift card.-Meet Our Expert Team: Attendees will connect with the skilled providers at Choosi Skin, including our medical director, Dr. Tiffany Hall.“We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with this event that focuses on empowering our clients to prioritize their self-care and skincare health,” said Dr. Hall of Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa. “This is a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to refresh their routine, try new treatments, and start the year feeling confident and radiant.”Important Details:All attendees must schedule their complimentary skin analysis in advance. To reserve your spot, call (513) 818-8171 or schedule online HERE. About Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa:Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa is Cincinnati’s premier destination for advanced skincare and laser treatments. With a commitment to personalized care and cutting-edge technology, the spa offers services ranging from laser hair removal to HydraFacials, skin tightening, and more. The expert team at Choosi Skin is dedicated to helping clients achieve their skincare goals and feel their most confident.For more information, please contact frontdesk@choosiskin.com or call (513) 818-8171.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.