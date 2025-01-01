Josh Stein Sworn in as North Carolina’s 76th Governor

Today in the Old Senate Chambers at the historic Capitol in downtown Raleigh, Josh Stein took the oath of office to become North Carolina’s 76th Governor. Joined by his wife Anna and family, Stein swore to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina and to faithfully perform the duties of the office of governor.

Governor Cooper offered words of welcome. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall presided over the ceremony for the transfer of the Great Seal of the State and witnessed the Oath of Office. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office while Stein placed his hand on a historic Tanakh. Pastor James Gailliard and Rabbi Judith Schindler offered prayers and words of wisdom.

“As I take this oath of office, I am profoundly aware of the solemn responsibility before me: to uphold the Constitution of the State of North Carolina and to serve our people,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The work ahead of us is significant, but the time is now to build a safer, stronger North Carolina, where our economy continues to grow and works for everyone, where our public schools are excellent and our teachers are well-paid, and where our neighborhoods are safe and our personal freedoms are protected. And of course, we must act with urgency to help the people of western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene. And we will.”

Public inauguration events will take place on January 11th and 12th in Raleigh.