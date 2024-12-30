Maurice “Mo” Green Sworn in as North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction

Maurice “Mo” Green was sworn in as North Carolina’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction today at the Meredith Leigh Haynes-Bennie Lee Inman Education Center in Jamestown.

“After more than 20 years of working in education, I am humbled and honored that North Carolinians have chosen me to lead our public schools,” Green said. “I believe that North Carolina's public school system desperately needs a bold vision, direction and, ultimately, a plan that can galvanize all North Carolinians. Achieving Educational Excellence and becoming the best public school system in the country is my vision for North Carolina's public schools. We can realize this vision by combining high academic achievement and strong character development with a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Green was sworn in by the Honorable N. Carlton Tilley, Jr., Senior United States District Judge for the Middle District of North Carolina. Green clerked for Tilley after graduating from law school.

Remarks were given by State Board of Education Vice Chair Alan Duncan; Haynes-Inman Principal Kevin Carr; NC Representative Amos Quick; Leah Carper, 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year; and Magan Gonzales-Smith, a consultant for Public School Forum of North Carolina. Students from Weaver Academy for Performing & Visual Arts and Advanced Technology provided a special performance. Duncan and Quick served on the Guilford County Board of Education when Green served as superintendent of Guilford County Schools GCS.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Haynes-Inman Education Center, which serves approximately 140 Guilford County students who have significant cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Green chose this location to honor his late mother, a special education teacher, and to highlight the school's recognition as a 2024 State School of Character by Character.org.

Green’s vision for NC public schools includes six pillars:

Prepare each student for their next phase of life.

each student for their next phase of life. Invest in public schools by fully funding public education.

in public schools by fully funding public education. Revere public school educators.

public school educators. Enhance parent and community support.

parent and community support. Ensure safe, secure learning environments.

safe, secure learning environments. Celebrate the good in public education

State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis shared a message of congratulations.

“Mo Green has long been a champion for public education in our state. I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish as our next superintendent,” Davis said. “The State Board of Education will work in close partnership with Mo to elevate student academic achievement and venerate our educators.”

As state superintendent, Green’s primary role will be to manage North Carolina’s public school system and to lead the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). In addition, he will oversee policy implementation across school districts and charter schools, advocate for public education to the General Assembly and serve as Secretary of the State Board of Education.

“I look forward to working with educators, parents, community leaders and members, government officials, the team at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the State Board of Education and students to make that vision a reality across our state,” Green said.

Maurice “Mo” Green’s vision for North Carolina public schools can be summed up in three words: Achieving Educational Excellence. The son of a special education teacher, Green is a lifelong champion of public education and has seen first-hand its ability to transform both lives and communities.

As North Carolina’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, he is committed to ensuring all students in public schools have access to a high-quality education. He strongly champions greater support and resources for public education, striving to create a brighter future for students, educators and communities across the state.

After doing two United States judicial clerkships and working as a lawyer in private practice, Green served as general counsel for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the second-largest school district in North Carolina, starting in 2001. In 2006, he was named its chief operating officer and later moved into the role of deputy superintendent.

In 2008, he became superintendent for Guilford County Schools (GCS), the third largest district in North Carolina. During his more than seven years of leadership, he was widely recognized for his innovative approach to education and impactful reforms. Under his guidance, the district achieved significant improvements in academic performance, increased graduation rates and prioritized character development, earning both state and national acclaim for these successes.

After leaving GCS, Green served as the executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, an influential North Carolina foundation that supports various causes

including public education, from 2016-2023. During his tenure, he led a strategic assessment and planning process that resulted in All For NC, a framework for grantmaking and learning that centers efforts to strengthen democracy, advance public education, foster a healthy and sustainable environment and promote social and economic justice.

Green has served on numerous boards focused on educational issues including homelessness, athletics, policy, media, arts and community support. He is a double Duke University graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics and a law degree. Green is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and Sigma Pi Phi (the Boulé) fraternities. He is married and has two adult children, both of whom graduated from North Carolina public schools.

