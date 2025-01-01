PHILIPPINES, January 1 - Press Release

January 1, 2025 Senator Joel Villanueva's New Year's message

January 1, 2025 As we reflect on the nation's progress over the past year and our legislative achievements, we take pride in the strides we have made together as a nation. Despite the challenges we continue to face, our kababayans remain resilient--holding on to hope and working tirelessly to improve their lives. We sincerely thank our workers and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) for their sacrifices and unwavering dedication. However, we cannot overlook the challenges that persist. The unemployment rate is at 3.9% as of October 2024 affecting approximately 1.97 million individuals. Rising inflation and the devastating effects of natural disasters also continue to test our collective resolve. Amid these difficulties, the reforms we have introduced give us hope for a brighter future. Notably, the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, which we proudly authored and sponsored in the Senate, aims to address the long-standing issue of job-skills mismatch in our evolving labor market. We also look forward to the enactment into law of the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP), which will further empower Filipinos to achieve their educational and career aspirations. As we enter 2025, we remain mindful of the challenges ahead, including the upcoming elections and the political noise and divisiveness that often accompany them. In this new year, we fervently pray for peace, unity, and prosperity. We also seek to deepen our connection and faith in God, drawing strength and guidance to serve our kababayans better and to proudly raise our flag.

