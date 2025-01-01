IGH3P® Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Setting Global Standards in NLP, Hypnotherapy, and Coaching

IGH3P® Professional Body

IGH3P® Professional Body

Dr Terry President of IGH3P®.

Dr Terry President of IGH3P®.

Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

IGH3P® earns ISO 9001:2015 certification, solidifying its position as the global leader in NLP, hypnotherapy, coaching, and professional excellence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P®), one of the world’s leading professional coaching bodies recognised globally for excellence, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification.

This accomplishment reinforces IGH3P®’s position as a global leader in professional development across Neuro-Linguistic Psychology (NLP), neuroscience of coaching, hypnotherapy, coaching, and complementary modalities.

This certification highlights IGH3P®’s dedication to maintaining the highest quality management standards, ensuring excellence in its wide range of services. By encompassing disciplines such as Neurosensory Psychology, Executive Coaching, Business Coaching, Health and Well-being, and more, IGH3P® provides its members with unparalleled recognition and comprehensive support tailored to their specific expertise.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is a groundbreaking achievement in establishing global standards for excellence in NLP, hypnotherapy, and coaching,” said Dr. Terry McIvor, President of IGH3P®. “It symbolises our commitment to creating a robust, internationally recognised framework that benefits practitioners, clients, and the industry at large.”

Strategic Global Recognition
IGH3P® is among the few professional bodies in its sector that have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, distinguishing itself as a global leader. This certification elevates IGH3P® beyond regional and national accreditation, providing members with credentials recognised and respected worldwide. Unlike UK-based certifications that offer valuable regional recognition, IGH3P® recognised the need for an internationally acknowledged standard that would resonate with practitioners and clients across borders.

"IGH3P® not only operates in the UK but also internationally, which is why we chose to become certified through an international Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) rather than limiting ourselves to a UK-based CAB. This strategic decision ensures that our certification carries global credibility, setting our members apart in competitive markets and providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and success on an international scale." said Dr. Terry McIvor.

“This milestone solidifies IGH3P®’s position as the premier global professional body,” said Zita Bertha, Vice President and Director of Memberships at IGH3P®. “Our members now enjoy a unique competitive advantage, with credentials that demonstrate excellence and credibility on an international scale.”

Scope of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

IGH3P®’s certification applies to a wide range of services, including:

Accreditation Services: Rigorous processes to ensure training programs and practitioners meet international standards of excellence.

Professional Certification: Globally recognised credentials that set practitioners apart in a competitive market.

Mentorship and Coaching: High-quality, structured programs that support continuous professional growth.

Professional Membership: Access to a global network operating under internationally recognised quality standards.

Training and Development: Consistently high-quality educational programs designed and delivered to ISO-certified standards.

Networking Opportunities: Enhanced platforms that connect professionals within a framework of global excellence.

A Framework for Continuous Improvement

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of IGH3P®’s quality management systems, focusing on:

Standardisation and documentation of processes
Robust quality control measures
Development of performance monitoring systems
Risk-based thinking integration
Continuous improvement mechanisms

“Our journey to ISO certification has strengthened our ability to innovate and adapt while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery,” added Dr. McIvor.

Looking Ahead
IGH3P® plans to leverage its ISO certification to:

Expand international recognition of its credentials
Foster partnerships with global institutions
Develop innovative programs aligned with international best practices
Strengthen quality assurance across all professional development initiatives
Promote excellence and innovation while maintaining consistency

About IGH3P®
The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P®) is one of the world’s leading professional coaching bodies, recognised globally for excellence. Dedicated to advancing professional development in NLP, hypnotherapy, coaching, and complementary modalities, IGH3P® operates under ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management systems. IGH3P® serves a global community of practitioners committed to the highest standards of professional practice and ethical conduct.

Legal name: IRISH GUILD OF NLP AND HYPNOTHERAPY PRACTITIONERS AND TRAINERS LTD
Trading as: International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P®)

For more information about IGH3P® and its ISO-certified services, visit www.igh3p.com or contact membership@igh3p.com

Dr Terence Mcivor
IGH3P®
+44 7759 831432
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IGH3P® Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Setting Global Standards in NLP, Hypnotherapy, and Coaching

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dr Terence Mcivor
IGH3P®
+44 7759 831432
Company/Organization
International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P)
Northwest Regional Science Park, Londonderry, Bay Road,
Londonderry, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland,, BT487TG
United Kingdom
+44 7759 831432
Visit Newsroom
About

Become an IGH3P® Accredited or Certified Coach or Mentor Elevate your professional standing and enhance your expertise by becoming an IGH3P® accredited or certified coach or mentor. By achieving this certification, you gain the knowledge and skills necessary to guide others effectively while also growing your own income potential. Display your IGH3P certified badge proudly on your business cards, website, blog, and letterheads, providing your clients with a direct link to your IGH3P membership profile and the assurance of working with a recognized professional. Hypnotherapy Coaching Hypnotherapy Coaching, a specialized branch of alternative medicine related to positive psychology, utilizes hypnosis as a powerful and effective tool to foster personal growth and awareness. Through IGH3P's comprehensive hypnotherapy coaching courses, you will gain the certification or accreditation necessary to help individuals move past distractions and live more conscious, fulfilling lives. Neuro-Linguistic Psychology Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P's Neuro-Linguistic Psychology (NLPsy) based coaching and mentoring programs are meticulously designed to empower individuals, enabling them to unlock their potential and surmount challenges. At the core of these programs is NLP, which delves into the intricate dynamics between mind, language, and behavior. Participants in our NLPsy-based programs will acquire skills to understand and influence thought patterns, behaviors, and emotional responses. This profound understanding facilitates improved communication, personal growth, and enhanced decision-making abilities. Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) Based Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P offers an extensive range of Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) based coaching and mentoring courses, catering to both foundational and advanced levels. These courses are structured to provide learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to apply neurosensory psychology principles in various professional contexts. Integration of Neuroscience in Coaching IGH3P uniquely integrates neuroscience into all its coaching and mentoring programs, providing a thorough understanding of human behavior, cognition, and emotional responses. This integration enhances traditional coaching techniques with insights from neuroscience, enabling sustainable changes at a neurological level. Starting with foundational courses, learners are introduced to basic neuroscience principles and their relevance to coaching. As they progress, they engage with more complex neuroscience concepts and their practical applications in coaching scenarios. IGH3P emphasizes hands-on learning, incorporating exercises and case studies that apply neuroscience principles to real-world contexts. Our professional body at IGH3P stays abreast of the latest neuroscience research, ensuring that learners are equipped with the most current knowledge. By incorporating neuroscience, IGH3P provides learners with a unique toolset that drives profound and sustainable change in their coaching and mentoring practices. The Three Keys to Coaching and Mentoring: Mind, Consciousness, and Thought The Three Keys represent the fundamental processes that underpin psychological learning and operate in everyone’s minds continuously. These principles—mind, consciousness, and thought—reveal the innate intelligence of life and are essential for effective coaching. The Three Principles approach to coaching emphasizes three main skills crucial for effective coaching: Rapport: Building a trusting and understanding relationship with the coachee. Listening: Actively hearing and comprehending the coachee’s thoughts and feelings. Reflecting: Providing thoughtful feedback that encourages deeper self-awareness. Coaches who master these skills can ensure that their clients feel listened to, understood, supported, stimulated, and focused, thus fostering a conducive environment for personal growth and development. By pursuing certification with IGH3P, you commit to a path of professional excellence and continuous learning, equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to make a significant impact in the lives of others.

http://www.igh3p.com

More From This Author
IGH3P® Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Setting Global Standards in NLP, Hypnotherapy, and Coaching
NutriClime Project Multiplier and Piloting Event Showcases Innovation in Sustainability Education
Innovative Tools for Nutrition Education and Climate Action
View All Stories From This Author