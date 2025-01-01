Frequently asked questions on the ICRC’s work in Syria

The ICRC has an important presence in Hassakeh, where it is one of the key organizations providing protection and essential services.

Key activities carried out by the ICRC include:

Visits to families of foreign fighters in Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps.

Detention visits, including at Ghweiran Prison and two juvenile centers.

Restoring family links.

To respond to the huge medical needs, the ICRC runs a field hospital in Al-Hol camp and provides primary healthcare and mental health support to camp residents through the SARC-operated mobile health clinic.

The humanitarian conditions in Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps remain dire. Over 43,000 people from more than 70 countries live in these camps, including more than 18,150 Iraqis, 16,400 Syrians, and 8,500 third-country nationals. About 90% of the camp population are women and children, with two-thirds being children, many under the age of five. Some children have never left the camp perimeter.

In addition to camp residents, thousands of men and hundreds of boys—Syrians, Iraqis, and third-country nationals—are held in detention facilities, including two juvenile centers and Ghweiran Prison, the largest detention site. Most detainees are held without adequate legal frameworks, resulting in arbitrary detention.

Over the past five years, the ICRC has consistently and publicly urged states to repatriate their nationals from the camps and detention facilities, where they endure extremely harsh conditions.

The ICRC firmly believes repatriations are the best long-term solution to the complex humanitarian and security challenges in northeast Syria. Repatriations should respect the principles of non-refoulement, family unity, and the best interests of the child. Repatriations do not imply impunity; states are responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of crimes under international law, including war crimes, and ensuring justice is served.