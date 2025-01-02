Union Square Welcomes Second-Generation Family-Owned Jewelry Showroom

Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAV DIAMONDS AND JEWELRY

YAIR YACHDAV

Union Square will shine even brighter with the grand opening of YADAV DIAMONDS AND JEWELRY, a second-generation, family-owned business, on 1/12/2025 The celebration will take place at 170 GRANT AVE SUITE 500 SAN FRANCISCO beginning at 11AM -5PM , featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rooted in tradition and passion, YADAV DIAMONDS AND JEWELRY brings a rich heritage of fine craftsmanship, luxury, and personalized service to San Francisco’s iconic shopping district. Known for exquisite custom designs Engagement Rings and an unparalleled collection of fine jewelry, the showroom offers a sophisticated space for customers to explore timeless pieces.

The event will include live music, refreshments, and an exclusive first look at the collection.The Mayor’s office has been invited to commemorate this milestone, highlighting the city’s support for family-owned businesses.

We are honored to carry forward our family’s legacy and to contribute to the dynamic Union Square community,”YAIR YACHDAV owner of YADAV DIAMONDS AND JEWELRY

Event Details:

• Date: 1/12/2025

• Time: 11AM TO 5 PM

• Location: 170 GRANT AVE SUITE 500 SAN FRANCISCO CA, 94108

For media inquiries, please contact YAIR YACHDAV at YAIR@YADAVJEWELRY.COM or Phone Number 888.968.8810
Yair (Jim) Yachdav

Owner | www.yadavjewelry.com

YAIR YACHDAV
Diamond imports inc, DBA. Yadav Diamonds and Jewelry
+1 415-431-0234
