Village (in the loop) Preschool supports Early Readers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national literacy rates continue to decline, particularly in third-grade reading proficiency, Village (In the Loop) Preschool is taking action to address this growing concern. Research consistently shows that early childhood education lays the foundation for strong literacy skills.At Village (In the Loop) Preschool, we emphasize a playful, literacy-rich environment and an evidence-based approach to reading, setting the stage for lifelong learning and academic success.“Building strong readers begins long before elementary school,” said Molly Long, Director of Village (In the Loop) Preschool. “We believe in fostering a love of learning through a playful yet intentional approach that integrates literacy into everyday activities. By introducing children to language-rich interactions, storytelling, and exploratory learning, we empower them to develop critical pre-reading skills naturally.”The National Literacy CrisisAccording to recent studies, 1 in 3 students in the United States struggles to read proficiently by third grade, a pivotal milestone that predicts future academic outcomes. A lack of foundational knowledge, particularly in early childhood, has been identified as a key contributing factor to these alarming statistics.Village (In the Loop) Preschool recognizes the urgency of reversing this trend and offers an innovative solution. The school’s curriculum incorporates:- Evidence-Based Strategies: Phonemic awareness, vocabulary development, and interactive storytelling.- Playful Exploration: Dramatic play, music, and sensory activities that build language skills.- A Love for Books: A diverse library and regular storytime sessions to ignite curiosity and imagination.- Parent Involvement: Workshops and resources to support literacy at home.A Proven Approach to LiteracyThe preschool’s holistic approach ensures that literacy is not taught in isolation but woven into every aspect of the day. For example, children might explore letter sounds while singing songs, practice narrative skills by acting out stories, or develop comprehension through guided discussions about their favorite books.“We’ve seen the difference this approach makes,” said Raven Darvesh. "The kids leave our program not just ready for kindergarten but excited about learning, confident in their abilities, and equipped with a strong foundation for reading success.”Building Stronger Readers, One Preschooler at a TimeAt Village (In the Loop) Preschool, the mission is clear: to create a generation of curious, capable, and confident readers who are prepared to tackle the challenges of a rapidly changing world. By prioritizing literacy in early childhood, the school is making a lasting impact on individual students and the broader community.For more information about Village (In the Loop) Preschool’s programs and commitment to literacy, visit https://villageloop.xyz About Village (In the Loop) PreschoolVillage (In the Loop) Preschool is a premier early childhood education center dedicated to providing a nurturing and literacy-rich environment for children ages 6 weeks - 6 years. With a focus on play-based learning and evidence-based practices, the school empowers children to become lifelong learners and leaders in their communities.

