HISD Opens Gifted and Talented (GT) Screening for Incoming Kindergarten Students

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston Independent School District (HISD) has announced the opening of its annual Gifted and Talented (GT) screening process for Pre-K students entering kindergarten in the upcoming school year. The assessment is designed to identify students who demonstrate advanced academic and problem-solving skills.According to HISD, the evaluation process includes ability and reasoning tests such as the Cognitive Abilities Test (CogAT), along with classroom performance reviews and input from both teachers and parents. Testing is conducted during the winter months, and placement decisions are typically shared with families in the spring before kindergarten enrollment.Local early education providers, including Village in the Loop Preschool, are taking note of the importance of preparing students for academic pathways that may include GT programs. The preschool’s curriculum emphasizes skills that align with GT evaluation areas such as pattern recognition, verbal reasoning, memory, and critical thinking.“Preparing children for GT testing is not about rote memorization,” said Ms. Molly Long, Program Director at Village in the Loop Preschool. “It’s about building confidence, problem-solving, and curiosity. By embedding these skills into daily activities, children are better prepared for both GT assessments and future academic success.”Parents interested in HISD’s GT process for kindergarten are encouraged to contact their zoned HISD campus or visit the district’s official GT program page:For additional information about Village in the Loop Preschool’s curriculum and enrollment, visit Villageloop.xyz

