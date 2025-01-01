Maui Wildfire Recovery

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

As we continue to recover from the Maui wildfires, the Green Administration remains committed to supporting Maui as they rebuild. This year, we have made significant progress in our long-term recovery efforts.

A historic $4 billion settlement was announced in August to compensate those affected by the Maui wildfires. This settlement will provide relief to approximately 2,200 families and businesses, ensuring that the resources go directly to those who need it most.

Additionally, the administration is committed to providing more housing solutions for wildfire survivors. The state, FEMA, Maui County, and its private sector partners are forecast to deliver more than 6,800 temporary housing units for displaced families. Projects like Ka La‘i Ola and Hale ‘O Lā‘ie welcomed the first groups of families this year. In addition to the temporary housing projects, Kapalua Village – led by Uniqlo’s founder and CEO Tadashi Yanai – became the first transitional housing project to be fully completed.

The Office of Wellness and Resilience (OWR) has also been on the ground to provide critical mental health services and resources from a trauma-informed space.

Thank you to all our partners for your dedication and support. While there is more work to be done, together, we will rebuild Maui stronger and more resilient than ever.