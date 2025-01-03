The emotions of athletic competitors as expressed through their hands

The motions of the hands express the grace of the athletes during competition.

Images in the Emotive Dominion collection offer a unique perspective on the emotional dynamics of athletic competition, captured exclusively through the hands

Rigoni’s choice of black-and-white imagery strips away the distraction of color, enabling the viewer to witness competition in its purest essence.” — Bob Killen, MFA, NPPE Director of Curriculum

POMONA, CA USA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sasse Museum of Art presents a solo exhibition by So Cal photographer Ted Rigoni from January 3 – February 22, 2025. The exhibition will be accompanied by an artist reception on January 19, 2-4pm.

“Ted Rigoni’s Emotive Dominion offers a unique perspective on the emotional dynamics of athletic competition, captured exclusively through the hands of high school athletes. Rigoni’s choice of black-and-white imagery strips away the distraction of color, enabling the viewer to witness competition in its purest essence. The hands, whether in a grip, a struggle, or in support, emerge as emblems of resilience, strength, and fragility.” (Bob Killen, MFA, NPPE Director of Curriculum)

Ted Rigoni’s contemporary photographic art focuses on natural settings, urban light, and athletic competition. His passion for the emotive stories found within lonely, abandoned and forgotten places is buttressed by his pursuit of the unbridled joy and competitive spirit exhibited through athletic competition. The stories inherent within his digital landscape images of crenelated trunks of tightly packed Aspen, rarefied golden dust and slanted moonlight of Mojave Desert Dunes, and the abandoned and neglected ruins of our forgotten works, echoes the passion and intensity integral to his athletic imaging. His website can be reached at https://www.tedrigoniarts.com/emotive-dominion.

His solo exhibitions include: Bygone Patterns, Los Angeles Art Association, CA, 2023; and Oxidized, Auburn, WA, 2022 and Progress Gallery, Pomona, CA, 2020. Select 2024 Group Exhibitions include: The Next Big Thing, Studio Channel Islands, CA; heART, Tustin Area Council of Fine Arts, CA; Street + Night + Architecture, Black Box Gallery, Portland, OR; Botanicals, Artist Space Gallery, New York; Thresholds, Los Angeles Center of Photography (honorable mention), CA; Illuminated, The Gold Medal Exhibition, curated by California Art League; and Perceive Me, Brewery Art Walk, Los Angeles. Recent reviews and essays include Metals from the Mojave photo exhibit draws deep truths from what pioneers left behind, Auburn Reporter, Auburn, CA, 2022; Journeys in Photography, Samy’s Camera YouTube Series, Costa Mesa, CA, 2021; Oxidized, Dodho Magazine’s Call #14, Barcelona, Spain, 2020.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.