Finland takes over OSCE Chair

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 1 January 2025 – Today, Finland takes over the OSCE Chairpersonship with a focus on upholding OSCE principles, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening the Organization’s resilience in order to address complex security challenges.

Human rights, democracy, and the rule of law form the foundations of a stable society. As Chair, Finland emphasizes the principles of the OSCE to promote opportunities for people to live freely in democratic societies governed by the rule of law.

"Today, we face an unprecedented need to defend this collectively agreed security order. As the Helsinki Final Act marks its 50th anniversary, Finland will consistently stress the principles outlined in this founding document of the OSCE. When Russia challenges the foundations of our shared security, the rest of us must stand up for them, and stand tall," stressed Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

As Chair, Finland prioritizes ways to enhance the resilience of OSCE participating States. Like previous Chairs, Finland will place Ukraine at the heart of the Organization's work. Supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence remains central to OSCE's activities.

Finland also aims to strengthen the Organization’s operational capabilities. Despite the ongoing challenges the Organization has faced, Finland underscores the importance of strengthening the OSCE as an operational actor for security and a forum for political dialogue.

"We will serve as a constructive Chair, listening attentively and collaborating closely with all participating States committed to promoting co-operative security through the OSCE," Minister Valtonen said.

In this regard, the Minister highlighted that the OSCE’s work on the ground in Eastern Europe, South-Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and in Central Asia, both through its field operations and the OSCE staff from the Secretariat and Institutions, remains vital in implementing shared commitments and the comprehensive concept of security.

The Chair recalled that participating States share a collective responsibility to ensure that the OSCE remains a functioning Organization. The Chair plans to establish a special Helsinki+50 Fund in collaboration with interested participating States and the OSCE Secretariat to support the Organization’s work.

"The fund aims to improve the channeling and use of voluntary contributions for work aligned with the OSCE principles, while also fostering interaction between donors and beneficiaries. The fund will also strengthen civil society," noted Minister Valtonen.

Strengthening collaboration on crisis response and recovery plays a central role in the Finnish Chairpersonship. As today’s threats and risks are largely cross-border in nature, security through co-operation among societal actors, including authorities, local organizations, and the private sector is and will remain key. The Chair remains ready to engage and respond in case of emerging tensions in the OSCE area.

Finland also bolsters collaboration with civil society to create a more inclusive society for all, including through increased engagement of women and youth in building peace and security.

"During its Chairpersonship, Finland will emphasize gender equality and the functioning of a free civil society. Finland will also highlight the need to improve opportunities for youth and persons with disabilities to participate in OSCE activities," Minister Valtonen affirmed.

Find more about the framework and goals for the OSCE's activities in 2025 in Finland's Chairpersonship programme (https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship/583975). The overarching theme is resilience. The programme is built on three guiding principles: 1) Respect the OSCE principles and commitments, 2) Respond to today’s challenges, and 3) Prepare the OSCE for the future.

