SETAF-AF civil affairs team strengthens security cooperation in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania –

A team of U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers from the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), deployed in support of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is currently conducting civil affairs activities across the African continent.

U.S. Army Capt. Marcus Molina, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Ambert, Sgt. Jean Boizan, and Sgt. Nicholas Macia, all mobilized U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, have been deployed for nine months, primarily operating out of Djibouti. They conduct operations across Africa, but in their latest engagement, these soldiers worked closely with Forces Armées Mauritaniennes counterparts to build partnership and mutual understanding of civil affairs activities. These are key aspects of SETAF-AF’s mission to enhance regional stability through security cooperation.

SETAF-AF's theater security cooperation initiatives play a vital role on behalf of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

"This mission is a real-time culmination of our education and experience, blending the art and science of collaboration to find solutions across diverse backgrounds," said Molina. "Working with our Mauritanian partners has underscored the value of adaptability and cultural understanding in achieving shared goals, strengthening both our partnerships and our ability to tackle complex challenges."

As part of the SETAF-AF theater security cooperation framework, this civil affairs team helps build relationships and contributes to local capacity building.

"It’s not just about doing our job as soldiers, it’s about connecting with people, understanding their needs and finding practical solutions that work for them," said Ambert.

The deployment also provides these soldiers with the chance to expand their cultural awareness and strengthen U.S. ties in the region.

"We’ve learned so much from the communities we’ve worked with," said Boizan. "Every mission is a chance to build trust, learn about the local culture and develop lasting relationships that go beyond the immediate task."

Adaptability is crucial in the often-unpredictable environments in which the team operates.

"Every day brings something new," added Macia. "Whether we’re addressing infrastructure needs or assisting with local governance issues, we have to be ready to shift gears and find solutions that work in the moment."

Through their ongoing deployment in support of SETAF-AF’s civil affairs mission, these soldiers play an essential role in advancing the AFRICOM's security cooperation goals across Africa. By blending military expertise with cultural understanding, they strengthen partnerships and contribute to long-term regional stability.

About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.