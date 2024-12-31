Zco Global Partner Solutions Expands in Key Markets

ZCo Global Partner Solutions (“ZCO”) wanted to connect with learning centers and colleges to promote their unique American degree pathways for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. ZCO identified many of the institutions but needed CS support in reaching decision makers and arranging virtual introductions and appointments.

U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Omaha worked on behalf of ZCO to contact USG Government personnel in multiple target countries to reach potential partners. This entailed working with individual markets to gather information and conduct targeted outreach. For certain markets, ZCO utilized the Initial Market Check or International Partner Search services, which yielded detailed market intelligence and potential partner matches. CS provided ongoing counseling on go-to-market strategy throughout this process.

As a result of these efforts, ZCO has added partners in UAE, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa. These partners will support ZCO’s growth in each of these markets as the company seeks to access the growing student population in markets with a high demand for foreign academic credentials.