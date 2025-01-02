That's it. Unveils Annual Snacking Survey Trends: Sets Out to Deliver 1/4 Billion Fruit Servings in 2025

That's it. #1 Trend: Consume More Fruits & Vegetables #2 Trend: Reduce Added Sugars

Survey findings reveal a focus on increasing fruits and vegetables, reducing added sugar intake and avoiding ultra-processed foods.

Our mission has always been to make real fruit convenient and accessible for all ages. This has been our north star since the company started in 2012 and remains our primary focus.” — Katie Eshuys, President of That's it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year inspires healthier habits, That’s it., maker of the number one fruit bar in America, has released the top three trends from its 2nd annual snacking survey, which was comprised of 175 registered dietitians (RDs) from its NutritionFAM program and 1,000 U.S. consumers.The top trend for the second year in a row is increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, according to 94% of NutritionFAM and 64% of consumers. This comes as no surprise, considering only 1 in 10 U.S. adults currently meet their recommended daily servings of fruit. Closely following is the push to reduce added sugars, with over 70% of U.S. foods containing added sugars. Another emerging priority is avoiding ultra-processed foods, which often hide ingredients with confusing names like “natural flavors” and artificial colors. For example, Red Dye No. 3—a petroleum-based dye linked to multiple health concerns—has been banned in U.S. cosmetics since 1990 but remains widely permitted in snacks, juices, and baby food. A more detailed report, including the full list of trends, will be released in March to kick off National Nutrition Month.In 2024, That’s it. delivered over 200 million fruit servings and introduced several new products, including a line of organic energy bars made with caffeine sourced from premium coffee and a customized K-12 offering featuring Fruit Crunchables, a real fruit snack made with just 1-2 ingredients and no added sugars, juices, concentrates, or purees."Our mission has always been to make real fruit convenient and accessible for all ages," says Katie Eshuys, President of That’s it. "This has been our north star since the company started in 2012 and remains our primary focus."Looking ahead, That’s it. aims to deliver 1/4 billion fruit servings in 2025 and has an impressive lineup of innovations slated for the first half of the year. Consumers can anticipate exciting new products, expanded distribution channels, and strategic brand collaborations, all designed to make healthy snacking more accessible and enjoyable.About That’s it.Since 2012, That’s it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, made without using natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, 7Eleven, and online at Amazon and the That's it. website.

