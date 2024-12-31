Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for Information concerning stolen vehicle and attempted stolen vehicle.
CASE#: 24B4007877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/31/24 – 0430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 30 West St Proctor / 4 School St, Proctor
VIOLATION: Operation without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Richard Bathalon
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
VICTIM: Mary Brough
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/31/24 at approximately 0430 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle theft at 30 West Street in Proctor. Prior to the theft at approximately 0245 hours, 2 unknown individuals dressed in black were seen walking up and down driveways in the area of Park Street and Chatterton Park. Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the individuals. At 0725 hours, the reported stolen vehicle was located in the parking lot of 77 Grove Street- Rutland City. The vehicle was processed and returned to the owner. At 0900 hours the Vermont State Police was notified of an attempted motor vehicle theft at 4 School Street in, Proctor. The Vermont State Police believe these crimes are related and ask anyone who may have information regarding them to call the Vermont State Police -Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
