Rutland Barracks / Motor Vehicle Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

Request for Information concerning stolen vehicle and attempted stolen vehicle.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4007877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/31/24 – 0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 30 West St Proctor / 4 School St, Proctor

VIOLATION: Operation without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Richard Bathalon

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

VICTIM: Mary Brough

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/31/24 at approximately 0430 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle theft at 30 West Street in Proctor. Prior to the theft at approximately 0245 hours, 2 unknown individuals dressed in black were seen walking up and down driveways in the area of Park Street and Chatterton Park. Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the individuals. At 0725 hours, the reported stolen vehicle was located in the parking lot of 77 Grove Street- Rutland City. The vehicle was processed and returned to the owner. At 0900 hours the Vermont State Police was notified of an attempted motor vehicle theft at 4 School Street in, Proctor. The Vermont State Police believe these crimes are related and ask anyone who may have information regarding them to call the Vermont State Police -Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.