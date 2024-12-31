Inside NYS Aging: Issue 35 (January 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 35 (January 2025)

Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Proposes Sending 8.6 Million New Yorkers an Inflation Refund Check





As her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund , which would deliver about $3 billion in direct payments to around 8.6 million New York taxpayers statewide in 2025.This new refund would send a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year. The Governor's announcement, in December, is one of several proposals to help address the cost of living that will be unveiled as part of the Governor’s upcoming State of the State. The Governor's proposal would provide vital economic relief to older New Yorkers, and people of all ages, adding to existing subsidy and relief programs like the Medicare Savings Program (which can provide up to $7,400 in assistance annually to income-eligible new Yorkers), the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These three programs alone would collectively provide eligible New Yorkers with approximately $11,000 in annual assistance. Other programs include the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program, STAR tax rebates, weatherization assistance, and more.

Watch and Share our Benefits Tutorial Videos to Help People Apply



NYSOFA has tutorial videos to help older adults apply for the above benefits and others, including Medicare, Medicaid, the MSP, HEAP, EPIC, STAR tax rebates and SNAP food assistance. Watch and share them all here


