Inside NYS Aging: Issue 35 (January 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 35 (January 2025)

Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Proposes Sending 8.6 Million New Yorkers an Inflation Refund Check
As her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund, which would deliver about $3 billion in direct payments to around 8.6 million New York taxpayers statewide in 2025.
This new refund would send a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year. The Governor's announcement, in December, is one of several proposals to help address the cost of living that will be unveiled as part of the Governor’s upcoming State of the State.
The Governor's proposal would provide vital economic relief to older New Yorkers, and people of all ages, adding to existing subsidy and relief programs like the Medicare Savings Program (which can provide up to $7,400 in assistance annually to income-eligible new Yorkers), the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). These three programs alone would collectively provide eligible New Yorkers with approximately $11,000 in annual assistance. Other programs include the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program, STAR tax rebates, weatherization assistance, and more.
Watch and Share our Benefits Tutorial Videos to Help People Apply
NYSOFA has tutorial videos to help older adults apply for the above benefits and others, including Medicare, Medicaid, the MSP, HEAP, EPIC, STAR tax rebates and SNAP food assistance. Watch and share them all here.
|
|
Washington Post Highlights NYSOFA Animatronic Pet Initiative
In a major focus section on aging issues, the Washington Post recently highlighted NYSOFA's animatronic pet initiative.
Since 2018, NYSOFA has been providing animatronic pets to older adults who experience social isolation. These plush, "lifelike" robotic pets are designed to make realistic sounds and motions, providing comfort and companionship to individuals. To date, NYSOFA has worked to distribute over 31,000 animatronic pets to older adults who are assessed as being socially isolated (2018-2024).
“These are not toys. These are important companions,” says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen in the Washington Post article, offering up anecdotes on the many ways this program has helped older adults. One New Yorker, who is profiled in the article, named her cat Sukha, the Sanskrit word for “happiness” or “joy." Says Corinne Bonafin of Johnson City: “She looks like a cat I used to have ... I just love her.”
“After you’ve been through a trauma, something like this is a comfort,” adds Linda McDonald, also of Johnson City. “I turn her on when I am reading and she pants, and her head turns from side to side, and she wags her tail. A lot of people don’t get it, but it works for me.”
|
|
Join Virtual Interagency Winter Energy Workshops for AAAs and Other Organizations
The Public Service Commission (PSC) is offering workshops with information for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and other community organizations to help their constituents, including older adults.
NYSOFA is a partner in these programs, including one session that was held in November (see the recording here). One more session is scheduled for January. See the information below. Although registration is not required to join, it is highly recommended. By registering to join the workshop, you will receive an invite that adds the event to your calendar.
January 9, 2025 Winter Workshop Webinar
Thursday, January 9, 2025, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Register Electronically
Electronic Access (on day of program)
Link: https://meetny-gov.webex.com
Webinar number: 2831 015 3016
Webinar password: Jan9-1pm
Learn more or find other registration options (including any changes in the registration information above) on the DPS website at https://dps.ny.gov/winter.
|
|
With Virtual Platform, NYSOFA and GetSetUp Offer ‘Winter Wellness’ Initiative to Empower Older Adults
This winter, NYSOFA is reminding older New Yorkers about its partnership with GetSetUp, an online platform offering wellness, educational, and social engagement opportunities designed specifically for older adults. This collaboration supports older New Yorkers by helping them stay connected, digitally empowered, and physically and mentally healthy throughout the challenging winter season.
Explore GetSetUp’s Winter-Friendly Programs
-
Ageless Fitness – Join a journey of wellness that blends physical activity with gratitude-inspired mindfulness, helping older adults maintain physical vitality and mental calm during the colder months.
-
Creativity for Wellness – This arts-focused series offers a joyful exploration of creative expression, with activities like crafting, festive cooking, and musical sessions that bring seasonal warmth and connection.
-
FinanceWise – A timely series that offers guidance on how to give back financially, manage savings, and find discounts.
- Additionally, GetSetUp is hosting special classes aligned with health awareness themes, including sessions for Diabetes Awareness, Alzheimer’s Awareness, and National Family Caregivers Month. These classes offer valuable information and support for managing chronic conditions, maintaining cognitive health, and assisting family caregivers.
|
|
|
Poverty Awareness Month and Older Adults
In 2023, more than 36 million people were living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census. The causes of poverty are multifactorial and complex but include low wages, unemployment, lack of adequate affordable housing, and lack of education and access to health care. The effects of poverty, particularly long term poverty, are striking and include food insecurity, homelessness and poor health outcomes.
In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott highlights the factors contributing to poverty in older adults, disparities, and resources to help.
Read The Article
|
|
Registration Now Open for National Lifespan Respite Conference – RAISE and Engage – Launch Respite Now!
The ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center and the Alabama Lifespan Respite Resource Network have announced that registration is now open for the 2025 National Lifespan Respite Conference to RAISE and Engage: Launch Respite Now! in Huntsville, Alabama on April 1-3, 2025. Early registration ends March 1, 2025. Register here.
The conference will feature 40 breakout sessions that align with the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers. Topics will cover respite best practices, working caregivers, direct care workforce, volunteer respite, building respite registries, advocacy and networking, innovative dementia respite, yoga, and much more. The full program is coming in January. Visit the conference website for more information.
|
|
|
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
|
|
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
