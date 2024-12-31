On Hart-Miller Island, Wildlife Abounds in ‘Manmade’ Space

December 31, 2024

Park photographer shares his stories of coyotes, waterfowl and “one turkey” on the dredged island

A resting fox curls up on a rock on Hart-Miller Island. Photo by Cory Byrne/DNR

To Cory Byrne, nothing sums up Hart-Miller Island like its foxes.

When the seasonal ranger would make his rounds along Hart-Miller Island State Park, he noticed that the foxes would stick around the road, sometimes playing, sometimes snoozing on a rock.

“They’re not scared of the truck driving by,” he said. “They’re less timid than others you’d encounter in the wild, so you’re able to get up a bit closer and get some pictures.”

Earlier generations of foxes likely swam or crossed over ice to the state park, which is just under a mile offshore from Baltimore County. But these young foxes were born on the island, beneficiaries to a habitat unique in the state.

Hart-Miller Island is the result of a decades-long project that brought dredge material from the Baltimore Harbor to the island, shaping the landscape as it exists today. Before 1981, Hart-Miller Island was two separate, smaller islands—Hart and Miller—that were eroding into the Chesapeake Bay.

A flock of birds takes off near the island’s road. Photo by Cory Byrne/DNR

A stag runs across the water along the island, which provides a wetland habitat to many species. Photo by Cory Byrne/DNR

The environment may be a planned and constructed one, but the island is now home to thriving communities of wildlife. Accessible only by boat, the quiet Chesapeake Bay island also provides an uncommon recreational opportunity close to Baltimore.

After taking up wildlife photography during the pandemic, Byrne has captured images of all kinds of animals during his two years working seasonally at the state park, from raccoons to otters to one lone turkey. He said it’s a perk of the location, where so much wildlife is so accessible.

“On an average workday I probably see more bald eagles, osprey, and great blue herons than sparrows,” Bryne said.

Once when he was helping conduct a deer count on the island, he paused to take a photo of a bald eagle, and a coyote wandered into the background of his frame. He decided to seek out the canine—and found another surprise.

“What we thought was one coyote was apparently two, and they had pups,” he said. “They were walking all around out onto the mud flats, exploring, picking pieces of grass out and trying to steal it from each other, resting their heads on each other. It seemed like a very social gathering for them.”