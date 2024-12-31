Five Years of SCOPE: Advancing the Fight to Save Lives, Combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A committee established by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to focus the state’s fight against opioid use disorder on science and prevention is marking five years of groundbreaking work.

Since its formation in 2019, the Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE) has become the cornerstone of Ohio’s efforts to prevent opioid addiction with its cutting-edge research and education.

“This is a fight Ohio can’t afford to lose,” Yost said. “The breakthroughs emerging from SCOPE’s work are paving the way for a future in which fewer families suffer the heart-wrenching loss of a loved one to an opioid overdose.”

The committee brings together experts in medicine, pharmacy, behavioral science and data analysis to develop forward-thinking strategies aimed at preventing addiction before it starts. Among its primary achievements, the group has identified genetic factors that may increase or decrease one’s susceptibility to opioid use disorder and potential opioid overdose — crucial research that promises to transform prevention, education and treatment efforts across Ohio and beyond.

Other areas of focus during the group’s first five years include opioid-related education of health professionals and the safe storage and disposal of unused medications.

To mark the group’s milestone, Yost’s office has released a five-year report and video showcasing SCOPE’s impact and its vision for the future.





