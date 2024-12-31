Governor Abbott Reappoints Rothfelder To Veterans’ Land Board

TEXAS, December 31 - December 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James Rothfelder to the Veterans’ Land Board for a term set to expire on December 29, 2028. The Veterans’ Land Board is an organization within the Texas General Land Office that oversees programs that provide benefits and services for Texas veterans, military members, and their families.

James Rothfelder of New Braunfels is a portfolio manager at The Kuehler Group. He is a member of CASA of Central Texas Board of Directors, Comal Conservation Board of Directors, New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Council, New Braunfels Elks Lodge, and the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club. Rothfelder received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.