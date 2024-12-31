With possible exceptions, state courts to close January 9 for national day ...

TOPEKA—With possible exceptions, state courts will close Thursday, January 9, to observe a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, in concurrence with actions taken by the federal government and Governor Laura Kelly.



In its order observing the day of mourning, the Kansas Supreme Court gives chief judges for the state's 31 judicial districts discretion to conduct court proceedings that day if they are in the best interest of justice.



Anyone scheduled to be in state court on January 9 should check with the court to verify whether the proceeding will take place. Contacts for state courts are online at kscourts.gov/About-the-Courts/District-Courts. Parties are encouraged to check a court's website for announcements before calling.



Limited efiling support will be available to attorneys during regular business hours by contacting 1-844-892-3721 or support@tybera.com.



No oral arguments are scheduled January 9 before either the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals. The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed.