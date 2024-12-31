New in 2025: Supporting more survivors, strengthening safety

New reforms taking effect in 2025 expand protections and support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking across the state. Protecting California youth: SB 1414 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) toughens penalties for adults who solicit or exploit minors — increasing the circumstances when offenders face mandatory felony charges and/or must register as a sex offender to help safeguard California communities. Strengthening law enforcement training: SB 989 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) improves how authorities investigate deaths that might involve domestic violence, enabling more families to get answers about loved ones’ deaths. Improving response to human trafficking survivors: AB 2020 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) requires the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to create guidelines for law enforcement personnel when working with survivors of human trafficking, making sure survivors get consistent, compassionate support. Emergency room protections: SB 963 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) helps make sure that victims of domestic violence or human trafficking can safely and confidentially self-identify themselves to trained hospital staff that can privately connect them with local support services. This means trained professionals will be available to help at any emergency department in California, with safety, individual privacy, and choices respected every step of the way. Raising awareness at major events: AB 1966 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Oceanside) requires venues hosting major events to provide human trafficking awareness information and reporting resources to help identify and stop trafficking in communities. Funding victim services: AB 2432 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) creates the California Crime Victims Fund, helping to guarantee more consistent resources for survivors. It also directs fines from corporate white-collar crimes into this fund — giving victims extra support when they need it most. Making protective orders more accessible and effective: SB 554 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-Campbell) makes it possible for survivors to file for protection wherever they feel safest – whether that’s near their home or where they’ve relocated for safety. AB 2024 by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) streamlines the filing process for restraining orders, while AB 2308 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Oceanside) extends domestic violence protective orders for up to 15 years. 💪 Why it matters: These reforms make it easier for survivors to access protection, strengthen enforcement tools, and ensure support services are available when needed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.