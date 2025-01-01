Celebrating 50 Years of Jay Nolan Community Services: A Legacy of Innovation in Individualized Support Services

Jay Nolan Community Services Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Jay Nolan Community Services proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of dedicated service to neurodiverse individuals across California.

MISSION HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Nolan Community Services, Inc. proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of dedicated service to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.A Journey of Growth and InnovationSince its founding in 1975 by members of the Autism Society of Los Angeles, Jay Nolan Community Services has grown into a leading service provider in California, renowned for its commitment to person-centered support. In the 1980s, the organization partnered with actor Lloyd Nolan to host telethons, renaming the organization in honor of his son, Jay. This partnership helped raise awareness and funds for dedicated residential services, propelling the organization into a new era of growth and innovation.Pioneering Supported Living Services In 1991, under the visionary leadership of former Executive Director Jeffrey Strully, Jay Nolan Community Services became the first service provider in California to transition individuals from residential group homes into their own individual homes. This groundbreaking approach set a new standard for personalized support, emphasizing the importance of independence and community integration.Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, Jay Nolan continued to innovate, implementing the Circle of Support Service model to offer 100% individualized services. The organization expanded its Supported Living Services to San Jose, CA in 2002, and opened an office in Ridgecrest, CA in 2010, extending its reach to families in Kern County.A Legacy of InnovationThe first session of Jay Nolan Camp was held in 1988, providing a unique and enriching experience bringing together neurotypical children and children with developmental disabilities. In the 1990s, Jay Nolan's Supported Employment services were accredited by CARF International, a testament to the organization's commitment to excellence.In 2018, the organization partnered with the Uniquely Abled Project (UAP) to offer the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) in Santa Clarita, CA, further expanding its innovative programs to bring more neurodiverse individuals into the workforce. In 2020, Jay Nolan demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of individualized support by continuing to provide uninterrupted services during the COVID-19 pandemic.Looking AheadAs Jay Nolan celebrates its 50th anniversary, the organization remains committed to its mission of empowering neurodiverse individuals. Under the leadership of current CEO Edward Amey, the organization has focused on providing the necessary accommodations and language-specific support to Spanish and Korean-speaking communities as well as the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. With new offices opened in Salinas, Tehachapi, Bakersfield, and Lake Isabella, CA in 2023 and 2024, Jay Nolan is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation for years to come.Join Us in CelebratingWe invite the community to join us in celebrating this momentous milestone throughout 2025. Together, we can continue to support and empower neurodiverse individuals, ensuring they have the opportunity to live their best lives.About Jay Nolan Community Services: Since 1975, Jay Nolan Community Services has enabled individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives as members of the community by providing support services customized to their individual needs. For more information, visit https://jaynolan.org

Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation

