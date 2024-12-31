New York State Parks Wellness Challenge Launches

Governor Kathy Hochul today invited New Yorkers to participate in a 2025 wellness challenge offered by New York’s State Park and Historic Site System (State Parks), set to begin tomorrow, January 1, 2025. The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge echoes Governor Hochul’s initiatives in encouraging both mental wellness and outdoor recreation while also educating residents and visitors on wellness-focused activities within State Parks.

“New York State Parks offers magnificent places to visit and features year-round opportunities to engage with nature at little to no cost,” Governor Hochul said. “This challenge is a great way to start the new year — prioritizing well-being and reminding New Yorkers and our visitors of the wide range of benefits they can receive by exploring our magnificent landscapes.”

The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge includes 50 missions that can be completed at various State Parks. The challenge will be available throughout the entirety of 2025 both digitally on the Goosechase app and physically as a printed checklist brochure at more than 250 New York State Parks facilities. Once participants finish 25 of the available 50 missions, they will receive a commemorative sticker and postcard mailed to their address as a prize.

Goals of the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge are to:

Encourage holistic wellness: mental, physical, intellectual, spiritual, social, occupational, financial and environmental

Increase both in- and out-of-state visitation by promoting New York as a recreation and wellness destination

Educate potential visitors on free and low-cost opportunities, activities and events within the parks and sites system

Offer accessible and inspirational wellness events, programs, and activities that can be completed at State Parks properties

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Governor Hochul recognizes the benefits of prioritizing New Yorkers’ mental wellness. Wellness comes in many forms, and spending time outdoors and offline fosters positive mental health, improves resiliency, relieves depression, anxiety and stress. Whether you’re looking to pack a picnic and explore nature as a family, try your hand at yoga, give back to your local park or historic site through volunteering, or share information on free or affordable activities at our 250+ public facilities with a neighbor, the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge will be here to support you on your wellness journey.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “As we enter into a new year, the State Parks 2025 Wellness Challenge is a wonderful way to resolve to increase physical activity while exploring our beautiful historic state parks. Physical activity can be as simple as getting out for a walk, hike or bike ride and has the potential to improve heart health and mental wellness while reducing the risk of chronic disease. In 2025 I encourage New Yorkers and those visiting the state to get outside, connect with nature and enjoy the many great health benefits that come with outdoor activity.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Anne Marie T. Sullivan said, “New York State’s park system is a true gem that we can all enjoy and can provide us all with a great way to improve our mental wellbeing. Being outdoors is an easy step to feel better mentally, reduce stress, and even improve sleep. Governor Hochul’s wellness challenge is a fantastic way to ring in the New Year and experience the many benefits that our wonderful park system has to offer.”

The 2025 wellness challenge is designed to be completed by people of all abilities and can be finished by visiting parks and historic sites across the state or keeping with ones that are close to home. The challenge’s mission supports the Governor's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched in July 2024 to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

Some example missions include:

Mental wellness: Digital Detox — Enjoy the great outdoors at a state park or historic site without being connected to technology. Take in the sights and sounds of your environment without any digital distraction

— Enjoy the great outdoors at a state park or historic site without being connected to technology. Take in the sights and sounds of your environment without any digital distraction Physical wellness, First Day Hikes — Start your New Year off right by participating in a First Day Hike! Show us a picture of you enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 1

— Start your New Year off right by participating in a First Day Hike! Show us a picture of you enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 1 Social wellness, All Together Now — Grab a friend and explore a park or site you’ve never been to before. Snap a picture from your adventure and let us know where you explored

— Grab a friend and explore a park or site you’ve never been to before. Snap a picture from your adventure and let us know where you explored Financial wellness, Serving Those Who Served — Educate a veteran or Gold Star family you know about the Lifetime Liberty Pass, which offers free and discounted amenities at many State Parks properties for those eligible

— Educate a veteran or Gold Star family you know about the Lifetime Liberty Pass, which offers free and discounted amenities at many State Parks properties for those eligible Occupational wellness, Volunteer With Us — Volunteering with a Friends group is a great way to make connections and give back to the environment

— Volunteering with a Friends group is a great way to make connections and give back to the environment Environmental wellness, Reuse — Bring your reusable water bottle on a hike or walk at one of New York’s state parks or historic sites. Submit a photo of you staying hydrated using your reusable water bottle to complete this task

The challenge is available digitally through the Goosechase app and in paper brochures at different State Parks. Participants can get involved by downloading Goosechase on the App Store or Google Play, or completing the paper checklist.

Goosechase App

Download the app on an iPhone or Android device

Search for “New York State Parks Wellness Challenge” in the search bar or use the join code “C38WSA” to start

Upon joining, participants can collect points by completing missions right in the app by either taking and uploading photos or videos or submitting an answer to a question

Paper Checklist

A paper checklist can be downloaded on our Wellness Challenge website and printed at home, or it can be picked up at your local state park or historic site

Collect points by checking missions off the list and mailing the checklist in once participants have earned 25 points

Getting outside is among the useful tips included in the Office of Mental Health’s statewide public awareness campaign to help New Yorkers find meaningful ways to prioritize their mental wellness. Launched this fall, the multiyear "Be Well" campaign provides free wellness tips and information about the impact of stress and trauma.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023.

For additional information on the New York State Parks Wellness Challenge, visit https://parks.ny.gov/wellness-challenge/ or click here. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518-474-0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, the OPRHP Blog, or via the OPRHP Newsroom.