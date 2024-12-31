Helene Public Assistance Extension Announced

At the request of the Governor, FEMA has granted North Carolina an extension for local governments and certain types of non-profits to apply for public assistance until February 6, 2025. Public Assistance provides supplemental grants to units of government, and certain types of private non-profit organizations, including houses of worship, so that communities can recover from Tropical Storm Helene.

Government agencies, eligible private non-profits and houses of worship may apply for Public Assistance grants at Home | Grants Portal. After the request is submitted, FEMA and North Carolina Emergency Management officials will review the documentation and contact the organization.

For Tropical Storm Helene, 39 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible for debris removal and emergency protective measures. This work is funded at 100% by FEMA through March 27, 2025, 180 days after the Sept. 28, 2024, disaster declaration. To learn if your county has been designated for FEMA Public Assistance grants, visit Designated Areas | FEMA.gov .

All counties are eligible for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. See application forms here: Hazard Mitigation.

Additionally, 28 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible for permanent work for that can repair or place roads and bridges; water and waste treatment facilities; public buildings like fire stations and city buildings; as well as utilities, parks and other community facilities. These projects must be completed within 18 months after the emergency declaration. Learn more about the PA program at Public Assistance Resource Library | FEMA.gov .

