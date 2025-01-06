Exigent Technologies Launches Augment Co-Managed IT as a Flexible Tech Support Alternative

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

Managed IT services provider expands portfolio to include collaborative managed services option for larger clients

Flexibility is a key benefit to co-managed IT, and we’re excited to offer this alternative to companies that have invested in IT staff but still need some level of technology expertise and support.” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services partner committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has expanded its managed solutions portfolio to include Augment, a co-managed IT service.

Augment Co-Managed IT offers organizations a collaborative approach to managed IT services. It combines the convenience of an internal IT department with the expertise of a managed service provider (MSP). It is the perfect fit for organizations with in-house IT staff that may need specialized assistance, off-hours coverage, or other flexible options that combine the skills of both teams for comprehensive IT support.

“Over the years, we’ve worked as an extension of many organization’s internal technical teams. Because we have seen the need for that type of collaborative, agile partnership grow, we developed Augment,” said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. “With our co-managed offering, larger organizations get additional value and enhanced support by working in partnership with Exigent’s exceptional engineers. Flexibility is a key benefit to co-managed IT, and we’re excited to offer this alternative to companies that have invested in IT staff but still need some level of technology expertise and support.”

Often ideal for larger organizations, the co-managed model enables internal IT teams to divide roles and responsibilities based on technology, skill gaps, or expertise – getting the most value and enhanced support from Exigent. Co-managed IT provides an alternative to hiring extra staff or specialists, offers cost savings, and enables agility around IT projects, support, and unique tech requirements.

With Augment, each co-managed client is paired with a technical advisor who strategically integrates managed solutions to enhance your infrastructure and performance. Technical advisors serve as a solutions architect and oversee IT projects where Exigent is involved. Then, your organization selects at least one subscription package, based on what you need Exigent to manage: Infrastructure Management, End User Support or Workstation Management.

The benefits of co-managed IT are extensive:

• Exigent serves as a flexible extension of your IT team while you retain control over IT operations

• You enjoy quick access to dependable IT experts while avoiding hiring, onboarding, and training new staff

• Your organization can accelerate business growth and adopt new technologies more quickly with scalability support and service

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our clients' objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit www.exigent.net, or call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exigent.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.