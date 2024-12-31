Idaho Fish and Game to host open house in Jerome on season-setting process for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats

Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Magic Valley Regional Office to gather public input on the 2025-2026 moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals. Wildlife biologists will be available from 3 – 7 p.m. to provide information and answer questions about these species and the proposed change to moose regulations in the region.

The public is encouraged to review current proposals from around the state or provide their own suggested proposals during the public comment period that will run through Jan. 9, 2025.

Moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep proposals can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.

Moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat seasons for 2025-2026 will be finalized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its January 29, 2025, meeting in Boise.

The application period for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat controlled hunts runs April 1 – 30, 2025.