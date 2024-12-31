NHS national medical director comments on latest winter pressures

NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “The winter flu season has not only hit the NHS early this year, but it is potentially on track to be one of the worst we have ever seen, as the ‘quad-demic’ continues to increase pressure across services.

“Frontline NHS staff are currently under significant pressure – and as families and friends have gathered over the festive period and to celebrate the new year, we expect the peak of seasonal viruses is yet to come.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank NHS staff – despite huge demand, they continue to work tirelessly to keep patients safe and provide them with the best possible care.

“And secondly I would like to remind the public that community services like GPs and pharmacies are open as usual for help and advice today and on Thursday and Friday.

“Anyone who needs medical support should continue to use services as normal – 999 and A&E only in an emergency, and for other urgent health needs, use NHS 111 or 111 online.”