Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,641 in the last 365 days.

NHS national medical director comments on latest winter pressures

NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “The winter flu season has not only hit the NHS early this year, but it is potentially on track to be one of the worst we have ever seen, as the ‘quad-demic’ continues to increase pressure across services.

“Frontline NHS staff are currently under significant pressure – and as families and friends have gathered over the festive period and to celebrate the new year, we expect the peak of seasonal viruses is yet to come.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank NHS staff – despite huge demand, they continue to work tirelessly to keep patients safe and provide them with the best possible care.

“And secondly I would like to remind the public that community services like GPs and pharmacies are open as usual for help and advice today and on Thursday and Friday.

“Anyone who needs medical support should continue to use services as normal – 999 and A&E only in an emergency, and for other urgent health needs, use NHS 111 or 111 online.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NHS national medical director comments on latest winter pressures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more