From Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It is with great sorrow that I have learnt of the tragic accident involving Azerbaijan Airlines plane, travelling from Baku to Grozny, which crashed while attempting and emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan. On behalf of the World Tourism Organization and myself, please accept my heartfelt sympathies.

Our thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones, those injured and everyone impacted by this tragic event. During this difficult time, we stand in strong solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

We wish full and speedy recovery to the survivors of the crash and once again convey our condolences to all who are mourning this loss.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest esteem.

Zurab Pololikashvili

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization